GUESS WATCHES DEBUTS ITS "WHAT MAKES YOU SPARKLE" CAPSULE IN CELEBRATION OF PRIDE MONTH

19 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches continues its support of The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. The fashion authority watch brand is showing its pride with the launch of their "What Makes You Sparkle" limited edition timepieces. Colorful rainbow crystals injected throughout the timepieces are designed to symbolize and celebrate the spirit of social and self-acceptance. As part of the launch of the "What Makes You Sparkle" capsule, GUESS Watches is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, which will help the organization continue to provide free, 24/7 crisis services via a phone lifeline, text, and chat. The donation will also support The Trevor Project's innovative research, advocacy, public training, and peer support programs, as well as scale its counselor training to serve the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. GUESS Watches, known for its glitz and glamour, brings to life two signature styles that are sure to make anyone sparkle. A 38mm polished silver case with multi-row ombre rainbow crystals, and a unique cut-thru multi-function dial also with ombre crystals, featured on a stylish white silicone strap. The complementing style in the capsule is a 40mm polished gold case with ombre crystals including the iconic triangle featured in the cut-out dial surrounded with a splash of colored sparkle crystals. Retailing for $100-$215, the "What Makes You Sparkle" capsule is now available on guesswatches.com. "We celebrate this cultural moment with our continued support for The Trevor Project and its life-affirming mission and work. Positivity and self-acceptance is what shines through with our partnership inviting all those in support of Pride today and everyday to share what makes them sparkle!" – Ann Marie Santo, VP Global Marketing.

*Purchases from the "What Makes You Sparkle" capsule does not affect overall donation amount.

ABOUT The Trevor Project:

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end suicide among LGBTQ young people in the U.S. and beyond. The non-profit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of suicide among LGBTQ young people, including 24/7 free crisis services, innovative research, advocacy, public education, and peer support.

ABOUT GUESS WATCHES:

Introduced in 1983, GUESS Watches is a leader in fashion watches offering the ultimate wrist accessory with on-trend and versatile styling for women and men. The constant attention to new ideas and cuttingedge design keeps the brand relevant to today's trends. Consistent with the GUESS image, the GUESS watch consumer is young, stylish, & adventurous. The beauty and boldness of the striking timepieces are part of a global trendsetter's accessory wardrobe. GUESS Watches are sold in over 100 countries worldwide through a network of distributors and retailers. For more information visit guesswatches.com

