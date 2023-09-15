GUESS WATCHES LAUNCHES IT'S LIMITED EDITION SPARKLING PINK TIMEPIECE SUPPORTING THE GET IN TOUCH FOUNDATION FOR BREAST HEALTH AWARENESS AND EDUCATION

GUESS Watches

15 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches celebrates its continued support for breast health educational initiatives leading into Breast Cancer Awareness Month. GUESS Watches has been a proud partner for over 10 years with The Get In Touch Foundation, a passionate non-profit specifically focused on providing free and accessible information, empowering all to make breast health simple, appropriate, and routine through their trademarked Daisy Wheel tool.

The Get In Touch Foundation in partnership with a team of medical professionals developed the Daisy Wheel in 2004 after Founder Mary Ann Wasil's breast cancer diagnosis. She wanted everyone to be armed and equipped with the information they need to be their own health advocates and know their "normal" through breast self-examination, just like she was. The program is free to school nurses and health educators and has reached over one million students in all 50 U.S. states and 34 countries. In an effort to reach more people effectively, the Daisy Wheel mobile app was designed to demonstrate how to properly perform breast self-exams in 8 simples steps, has a calendar sync for regular breast self-exam reminders, and is available in 9 different languages for both Apple and Android devices.

Each year GUESS Watches designs a Limited-Edition timepiece with a portion of the proceeds donated directly to The Get In Touch Foundation to help further drive their mission for breast health awareness. "We believe that awareness and education are pivotal in the fight against breast health challenges, through this collaboration we hope to inspire positive change and continue to make an impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by breast health concerns" Annie Santo VP Global Marketing GUESS Watches.

This year's signature Sparkling Pink timepiece offers fashion and function all in one with its polished 38 mm rose gold case with colorful crystal bezel, glitter ombre dial with multi-function movement complimented with a sporty pink silicone strap retails at $160. Available in stores and on guesswatches.com.

ABOUT GUESS WATCHES:
Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches is designed to appeal to young, fashion-driven consumers around the globe. GUESS Watches for women is fashion-trendy and chic. GUESS Watches for men is inspired by technology, design, and materials. GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores.

ABOUT THE GET IN TOUCH FOUNDATION:
Founded in 2004, and based in Milford, CT, The Get In Touch Foundation is a passionate non-profit specifically focused on providing free and accessible information, empowering all to make breast health simple, appropriate, and routine. Get In Touch is an established local organization with a global reach. We will continue to touch lives, eliminate barriers, and effectively lead change… one life at a time. The Get In Touch Foundation has reached over one million students in 50 states and 34 countries with the Daisy Wheel breast self-examination program. Learn more about how you can get involved at getintouchfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @getintouchfoundation.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Moretti, [email protected] and Annie Santo, [email protected]

SOURCE GUESS Watches

