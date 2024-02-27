GUESS Watches proudly announces its continued support for Dress for Success® in honor of International Women's Day

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches proudly announces its continued commitment to supporting Dress for Success, the leading global nonprofit employment resource supporting unemployed and underemployed women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire when needed. A donation of $15,000 has been made in support of programs and services designed to help women overcome gender-based challenges faced in their personal and professional journey.

GUESS Watches Special Edition interchangeable box set

To mark this moment, GUESS Watches launches a Special Edition interchangeable box set. A signature jewellery-style watch design with three interchangeable bezels offering versatile day-to-night looks, all in one timepiece.

"International Women's Day holds profound significance for GUESS Watches as we continue to join forces with Dress for Success. A testament to our commitment to fostering a world where every woman can thrive, wearing her many capes with pride and resilience" – Ann Marie Santo, Vice President of Global Marketing. GUESS Watches invites individuals to join the movement, supporting Dress for Success in empowering woman globally.

The Special Edition International Women's Day timepiece box set priced is available at International Women's Day | GUESS Watches US with a $145 retail price or visit.

About GUESS Watches

Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches is designed to appeal to young, fashion-driven consumers around the globe. GUESS Watches for women is fashion-trendy and chic. GUESS Watches for men is inspired by technology, design, and materials. GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores. Visit guesswatches.com to learn more.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource supporting unemployed and underemployed women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire when needed. The organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in their pursuit of economic self-independence in over 140+ affiliates across 22 countries.

Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from the inside out.

