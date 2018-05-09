Guest Analyst Naveen Chhabra to Speak at 2018 BraveIT Conference

Hosted by TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, the BraveIT conference is expected to draw hundreds of technology professionals from across the country. The conference will offer a diverse array of workshops, panels and interactive peer-to-peer sessions on disaster recovery and business continuity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more. Additional details and registration are available through the event website.

Chhabra is a senior analyst in Forrester's infrastructure and operations research practice. His research topics include business continuity and disaster recovery, cloud storage, data centers and data center networking, infrastructure architectures and more. He helps enterprises develop and execute cloud strategies, as well as design and deliver the services that infrastructure and operations professionals must enable to support their business technology agendas.

Prior to joining Forrester, Chhabra spent 12 years with Hewlett-Packard, where he worked across many functional areas, in roles including cloud solution consulting, pre-sales, and R&D in HP software.

"Naveen's depth and breadth of experience bring unparalleled insight and perspective to the conversation around disaster recovery and other mission-critical data operations," said TierPoint Chief Strategy Officer Andy Stewart. "He is a perfect complement to the growing lineup of speakers at BraveIT."

In addition to Chhabra, BraveIT will be keynoted by Daniela Rus, MIT professor and roboticist. Other confirmed speakers include author and futurist Michael Rogers; Carl Herberger, vice president of security solutions at Radware; and Paul Mazzucco, chief security officer at TierPoint.

