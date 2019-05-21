Guest Engagement Platform, LoungeUp Releases Study and Tips on Using SMS to Improve Guest Engagement in Hotels

PARIS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest Engagement Platform LoungeUp has completed a study on the effects of using SMS as a communication channel for guest engagement in hospitality. The study, published as an article on their website , illustrates how SMS is potentially the most efficient channel to increase guest engagement in hospitality.

What hotel guests request most when engaging over SMS channels according to LoungeUp study of guest engagement. Guest sentiment when communicating with hotels over SMS is mainly positive according to LoungeUp study

After several months of study and scouring through thousands of messages between hotels and guests, LoungeUp found, amongst other things, that 86% guest SMSs received by hotels relate to arrival logistics. That 62% of messages are positive or extremely positive, 35% are neutral and only 2% are negative. And that 98% of links within SMS messages are clicked versus 47% in emails.

The study and report provides tips to hotels on how they can use SMS as a medium to increase engagement with guests as well as cautions on possible abuse and how to avoid them.

"We have been helping hotels create complete and holistic guest communications systems for many years, in working with hotels we've seen that SMS as a channel is under-utilised. Yet for people who travel this is often the best way to communicate important information. With this study we hope to help hotels around the world see the potential to engage with their guests in a way that will improve the guest experience," said Mathieu Pollet, CEO of LoungeUp.

The study focuses on how hotels can use SMS manually or through an automated sending platform.

About LoungeUp

LoungeUp is a guest engagement platform that offers a suite of products allowing hoteliers to communicate with guests at every stage of the stay. The focus is on intelligently generating incremental revenue by improving guest profiles, experience, and loyalty. In just 7 years, LoungeUp has established itself as a leading provider of customer relationship management software in the European hospitality industry. LoungeUp counts more than 2,000 lodging establishments equipped with its solutions in 40 different countries and prominent clients such as Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Hôtels Barrière, Tiara Hotels & Resorts, Airelle Collection, Heritage Resorts or MMV in ski resorts.

For more information visit: LoungeUp.com

Contact: Marylou Bidault - +33184168220 – 214761@email4pr.com

SOURCE LoungeUp.com

Related Links

https://www.loungeup.com

