Guest Services Senior Living and Northstar Commercial Partners Join Forces to Provide Best in Class Senior Care

NAPLES, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest Services Senior Living and Northstar Commercial Partners, a full-service commercial real estate investment and asset management company headquartered in Denver, Colorado are joining forces to renovate and rebrand Vista Gardens, a senior living memory care facility in Vista, California, as well as manage leasing and operations for the property.

Conveniently located ten minutes from the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by greenery and walking paths, Vista Gardens prides itself on providing multiple opportunities for healthy movement and exercise. Additionally, new ownership will enhance technology systems that help prevent falls and provide the best care possible – making the facility one of a kind.

"The vision for this community and its space is remarkable," says Brian Watson, Founder and CEO of Northstar Commercial Partners. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to help provide quality care for so many seniors and grateful to share this partnership with Guest Services Senior Living. They have phenomenal insight and experience in creating spaces that are fresh, innovative, and inviting."

"Guest Services Senior Living is excited to continue delivering the extraordinary care and quality of life for the residents at Vista Gardens," stated Vice President of Guest Services Senior Living, Shawn Rose. "True senior living is not just the physical care but more so improving the quality of life for our residents in every capacity."

With firsthand knowledge of how family members and friends are affected by memory issues (including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's-related dementia, and mild cognitive impairment), Vista Gardens is a special and unique community that treats everyone with the highest respect and dignity.

About Guest Services Senior Living, LLC

Guest Services Senior Living, LLC is the Naples, Florida-based senior-living management subsidiary of Guest Services, Inc. Since 1917, Guest Services, Inc. has worked tirelessly to earn the reputation of the providing the highest quality food, lodging and leisure services for valued clients and guests in the United States.

