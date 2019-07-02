Guest Services Senior Living Welcomes Shawn Rose as Vice President of Operations

NAPLES, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest Services Senior Living welcomes Shawn Rose as the new Vice President of Operations. Rose joins the Company with nearly 20 years of experience in the senior care industry.

As a highly successful multisite operator, Rose has maintained oversight of up to 2,000 units throughout the mid-Atlantic and southeastern states while promoting revenue growth and improving operational and clinical management. Prior to joining the company, he served as Regional Director of Operations for Senior Lifestyle Corporation where his efforts led to significant revenue growth, increased census and strengthening of key controls, region-wide. As Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Raydian Properties, Rose created, implemented, and headed all companywide sales initiatives and processes for 21 properties within five states. His experience also includes work with Capital Senior Living, Emeritus Senior Living and Brandywine Senior Living.

Shawn Rose holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. He is a licensed NJ Certified Assisted Living Administrator (CALA) and a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP).

About Guest Services Senior Living, LLC

Guest Services Senior Living has worked tirelessly to earn our reputation as the premier senior living community management company in the United States. With the collaboration of our best-in-class Senior Living and award-winning Hospitality divisions, we are proud to provide a wide range of customized senior living community management solutions for clients involved in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities.

