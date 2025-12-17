GUEST SERVICES WORKERS AT LUMEN FIELD WIN HISTORIC FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

500 Workers at Home of the Seahawks Score Game-Changing Contract with Local 117

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 guest services workers at Lumen Field, represented by Teamsters Local 117, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first union contract. The workers, employed by First & Goal, Inc., staff one of the marquee sporting venues in the country — home to the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders, and Seattle Reign — and a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"After months of hard-fought negotiations with Lumen Field management, our members voted overwhelmingly to approve a historic first contract that raises pay and delivers real protections," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "The next time you're at a Seahawks game, take a moment to congratulate the newest members of Teamsters 117."

Workers sought a voice with the Teamsters over a year ago, citing the need for clarity around scheduling, family wages, improved communication, and better overall working conditions.

For Tyrha Long, who has worked in guest services at the stadium for four years and served on the negotiating committee, new safety provisions in the contract, seniority rights, and higher wages were the most important issues.

"It's great having a voice with Teamsters," Long said. "I feel like I can stand up a lot more and have people behind me who are ready to take action."

Ron Spradley, a parking attendant on the negotiating team who has been at Lumen since 2022, was happy about the wage increases in the agreement and excited to become a Teamster.

"The Teamsters are a big union," Spradley said. "And that's important because it comes with more backing — there's people power and more force in our union. Now, we're paid at some of the highest rates for parking in the country, plus we have a contract, and will get raises every year."

Teamsters Local 117 represents 17,000 men and women at 200 employers across Washington State. For more information, visit teamsters117.org.

