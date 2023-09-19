Guesty Chooses AU10TIX for Identity Verification and Fraud Prevention

AU10TIX LIMITED

19 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Property Management Platform Selects Automated IDV Solution to Meet Global Regulations, Streamline Onboarding, and Safeguard against Fraud

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that Guesty, the leading property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry, has selected AU10TIX's fully automated identity verification (IDV) solution to help meet global regulatory requirements and minimize fraud risk.

Guesty offers a complete solution to manage the complex needs of property managers and hospitality professionals in all category segments. As such, it is responsible for meeting the hospitality industry's Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and ensuring safe standards and practices of the customer onboarding processes. AU10TIX's IDV solution will enhance the Guesty user experience and ensure compliance with global regulations.

"AU10TIX is the go-to identity verification solution for the hospitality industry, with a client base that includes the biggest names in the sector," said Ben Sand, VP of Global Operations, Guesty. "Its identity management platform is fast, safe, reliable, user-friendly, and fully compliant, all of which are crucial for our business. As a global company with locations on six continents, we are also impressed by AU10TIX's ability to provide IDV and fraud detection services for nearly 200 countries."

AU10TIX's comprehensive range of features, including a secure web app, IDV/biometric capabilities, and secure form management, will empower Guesty to automate its identity verification processes, eliminating manual procedures and reducing the risk of fraud. The solution also seamlessly integrates with Salesforce for ease of use.

"Guesty is growing rapidly, and we are excited to be a part of its journey," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "This is exactly the type of industry leader that we are proud to add to our growing roster of hospitality clients."

AU10TIX's extensive identity verification expertise stems from its legacy in airport security and border control, dating back to the 1980s. This experience has propelled the company to the forefront of technology, enabling the successful verification of over one billion IDs worldwide. 

About AU10TIX
AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com

