Guesty Raises the Standard in Short-Term Rental Management with Launch of Guesty Lite, a Full Suite of Top-Grade Features Designed for Hosts

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel , Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty, the leading platform for short-term rental businesses, today announced the launch of Guesty Lite, a new package designed for hosts managing 1–3 properties. Built on Guesty's proven, all-in-one solution for property management, Guesty Lite transforms the way hosts do business by providing access to Guesty's best-in-class features and cutting-edge technology without complexity. The package offers hosts greater visibility for their listings on key booking channels, automates many day-to-day tasks, and enables an easy path to scale — all from a single platform. As a result, hosts can maximize their revenue while delivering exceptional guest experiences, effortlessly.

The short-term rental market has seen steady growth, with a 15% increase in supply every quarter from 2022 to 2023. With over 4 million hosts on Airbnb alone, property managers need a competitive edge to attract a steady flow of guests. Guesty Lite's end-to-end solution addresses all aspects of property management and distribution, providing essential optimizations to secure a distinct advantage in the market.

"We believe that hosts even with one property should be able to maximize their investment. As the short-term rental market surges, property managers need ways to stand out from the crowd. Through Guesty Lite, we're able to provide hosts with top-grade software and an inventory of features that will empower them to scale from a single platform," said Guesty CEO Amiad Soto.

Powering Guesty Lite is the global company's industry-wide expertise and large-scale R&D department of 200+ engineers. The package's dozens of standout features include Guesty's signature Channel Manager, which allows hosts to list their rentals on multiple leading booking platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and Vrbo in a few clicks. Additionally, the Multi-Calendar feature displays a holistic view of every booking from every channel, eliminating double bookings. Robust automation tools enable everything from optimized pricing, to instant responses to guest queries, to cleaner scheduling, saving users considerable time and resources. With a global reach and a local approach, Guesty Lite will be available in English as well as French, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish in its initial release.

"The Guesty Lite package has been carefully developed based on user feedback and our industry experience. The challenge for hosts is clear: they want their business to succeed and grow, but simply don't have enough time. We help solve that," said Markus Nordvik, Guesty General Manager, Global Host Solutions.

Guesty for Hosts (formerly Your Porter), Guesty's previous platform for hosts of 1–3 listings, will continue to be available with full continuity for users. However, the launch of Guesty Lite marks the company's commitment to a single platform for businesses of all sizes. Hosts are now able to access the same best-in-class Guesty technology enjoyed by thousands of professionals. As their business grows, they can seamlessly upgrade to all of Guesty's advanced features. This makes Guesty the first platform in the short-term rental industry to have a comprehensive solution for property managers of every size — from one to 10,000 listings.

