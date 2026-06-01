Guesty® Unleashes the Agentic Revolution; The First PMS Built as a Coordinated System of AI Agents

This milestone marks a permanent shift for the industry, turning software from a tool where operators manually track their workload into an intelligent framework that executes tasks autonomously on their behalf.

"Software used to help you manage your work. Now agents are doing the work for you" said Amiad Soto, Co-Founder and CEO of Guesty. "Thirteen years ago, we set out to modernize the industry, and we've been relentlessly optimizing since. Today, we're raising the bar again, deploying a first of its kind AI team in short-term rentals. By handing property managers a tireless, coordinated AI workforce capable of acting and deciding alongside them, we are giving them the freedom to think bigger and grow their businesses."

From a PMS With AI Capabilities to the AI Platform for STR

The AI agents work across many domains: Revenue, Communication, Operations, Finance, Marketing, Reviews and more. Users can toggle them on in the Agent Hub and share context securely, triggering cross-departmental workflows that used to require constant manual intervention.

What makes this work is the foundation underneath. 13 years of vertical expertise and half a million active listings give our agents an operational context that general-purpose AI can't replicate. They're not built on generic models reasoning about short-term rentals from the outside; they're built into the actual daily workflows of short-term rentals at scale.

To further extend this ecosystem, Guesty is also launching its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. By opening this secure channel, external AI models and developer applications can seamlessly interact with Guesty's deep property management architecture.

Scaling Portfolios Without Proportional Headcount Costs

By absorbing operational complexity, this AI workforce enables hospitality brands to aggressively expand their active inventory while keeping daily execution remarkably lean. Every agent operates within a secure, compliant environment under precise operator-defined guardrails within the Agent Hub, ensuring property managers retain ultimate control.

This shift anchors directly to Guesty's core product principles: if an agent does not spark imagination, it is not worth building; if it does not respect data safety, it does not ship; and if it does not move the hospitality industry forward, it is not ambitious enough.

"We are embarking on a large-scale innovation era, reshaping the daily operations of property managers, allowing them to achieve excellence more easily and quickly," said Gil Wasserman, Chief Technology Officer at Guesty. "By leveraging advanced AI technology alongside our robust infrastructure and extensive data, we will provide unparalleled value at an unprecedented pace."

To join the waitlist for Guesty's AI Agent pilot program, visit https://www.guesty.com/features/ai-for-short-term-rentals/

Editors Notes:

Media kit available here

Full overview of Guesty AI agents, here

About Guesty

Guesty is the AI platform for short-term rentals where a coordinated system of AI agents works across revenue, guest communication, operations, and finance, so property managers and hosts can grow without growing complexity. Trained on over a decade of real STR operations data, Guesty's agents don't just suggest actions, they carry them out, with you in control.

With the largest R&D team in the industry, Guesty is the engine inside 500,000+ properties across 100+ countries, integrated with every major OTA including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Engineered for global operators, the platform operates under rigorous data governance requirements, providing the industry's most trusted, compliance-certified infrastructure.

Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Fund, Inovia Capital, DFO Management, Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, and Flashpoint, Guesty's global team is pioneering the agentic era of hospitality, building what comes after tools.

(https://www.guesty.com/)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991946/Guesty_Photo.jpg

Contact:

Liam Rawson,

[email protected]

SOURCE Guesty