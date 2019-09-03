Guggenheim Appoints Andrew M. Rosenfield as President and Gerald Donini as Chief Operating Officer and Announces the Hiring of Robert Khuzami as a Managing Partner and Chief Legal Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guggenheim Partners, the global financial services firm, today announces the appointment of Andrew M. Rosenfield, a Guggenheim Managing Partner, as President of Guggenheim Partners. It also announces that Gerald Donini, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities, has taken on the additional role of Chief Operating Officer of Guggenheim Partners.

In addition to those internal appointments, Guggenheim is pleased to announce that Robert S. Khuzami is joining the firm, effective immediately, as a Managing Partner and Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Khuzami joins the senior leadership group that manages Guggenheim and that guides its future growth. He will devote significant time to the firm's strategic and business activities while also supervising the firm's legal, regulatory and compliance activities.

Mark Walter, Guggenheim's CEO said, "We are delighted to have Mr. Khuzami as a Managing Partner and our Chief Legal Officer. His career in both private and public service makes him ideal for his new role at Guggenheim and we welcome him to our firm."

Mr. Khuzami has had a long and distinguished 35-year professional career. He has held senior positions in both the private and public sectors. Mr. Khuzami twice served, for a total of approximately 14 years, in the United State Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, most recently as Deputy United States Attorney, second-in-command of that office. He also served as Director of the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the private sector Mr. Khuzami was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and worked at Deutsche Bank AG, including as General Counsel for the Americas.

Mr. Walter today also announced Mr. Rosenfield's appointment as President, telling the firm's employees: "We are very pleased that Andy Rosenfield has taken on a new and important role. I know Andy will bring the same intellect, talent, energy, and leadership to his new role that he has brought to all of his previous activities. And I know too that he will, with skill and excellence, continue to help our Executive Chairman, Alan Schwartz, our Global CIO Scott Minerd and me lead the firm, to the great benefit of its clients, employees and other stakeholders." Regarding Mr. Donini, Mr. Walter said, "Jerry Donini will be an outstanding Chief Operating Officer and excel in that role just as he has done as Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities, a role in which he continues to serve."

Mr. Rosenfield said, "I am delighted to assume my new role at Guggenheim and greatly pleased that Jerry Donini has taken on the additional role of COO. I am also delighted to have Rob Khuzami join us. I know Rob well and have worked with him for many years. He is, by far, the most qualified person to become our new Chief Legal Officer and we are honored to have him join both in that role and as a Managing Partner. Rob brings strong leadership and business skills to Guggenheim and he will use those to help us wisely grow an already rapidly growing global business."

Mr. Donini said, "I am very pleased to take on broader responsibilities with the firm, having worked closely with the management team that built Guggenheim Securities into the excellent full-service investment bank and capital markets broker dealer that it is today."

Mr. Khuzami said: "I am both personally and professionally excited to join Guggenheim Partners and its fantastic team. As a private sector lawyer, I learned firsthand of the firm's integrity and commitment to best-in-class business practices and fidelity to its clients. I eagerly look forward to continuing that and helping to manage the firm's future trajectory."

Mr. Khuzami is joining the board of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management Holdings.

Also joining that board is Daniel Kahneman, who is one of the world's leading psychologists and one of the world's most cited academics. Kahneman received the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. He is widely recognized as a leading pioneer in the fields of judgement and decision making. His work led to the development of the new field of behavioral economics.

Scott Minerd, Chairman of Guggenheim Investments said, "I am honored that both Danny Kahneman and Rob Khuzami have joined the GPIM board. Dr. Kahneman's groundbreaking and transformative work has long played a pivotal role in the development of our investment philosophy. And Mr. Khuzami's experience and expertise is in full harmony with our commitment to our fiduciary duties to our clients and to our shareholders."

Mark Walter remains CEO, Alan Schwartz remains Executive Chairman of Guggenheim Partners and Scott Minerd remains Chairman of Guggenheim Investments and Guggenheim's Global Chief Investment Officer. The same is true with respect to the deep and talented team of senior leaders of Guggenheim Partners and its business units—all senior leaders continue to manage those divisions, departments and businesses with excellence and with complete continuity.

Robert Khuzami is a 1983 graduate of the Boston University School of Law, from which he received his JD degree and a 1979 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Rochester, from which he received his BA degree. He served as a law clerk to the Hon. John R. Gibson of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit from 1983 to 1984.

During his most recent term with the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Mr. Khuzami was the acting United States Attorney in charge of United States v. Cohen, in which Michael Cohen, the ex-counsel to the president, was convicted of multiple crimes, including campaign finance violations. Previously, he was part of the prosecution team in the then-largest terrorism trial in United States history, United States v. Omar Ahmed Ali Abdel Rahman, arising out of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. The prosecution team was awarded the Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service, the highest award offered by the Justice Department. Previously, from 1990-2002, Mr. Khuzami was an Assistant United States Attorney in the office, which included three years as Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force.

From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Khuzami served as Director of the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He was appointed to lead the Division through the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis and the Madoff revelations. In that role, Mr. Khuzami devised and implemented the largest reorganization in the Division's history while at the same time filing cases in record numbers, including those involving complex securities and derivatives tied to subprime mortgages.

Jerry Donini joined Guggenheim Securities in September 2014 from Barclays Capital, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of the bank's global corporate and investment banking business. He previously served as Global Head of Equities at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, serving on the Executive Committees of both firms. He has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Guggenheim Securities since 2015, helping to rapidly expand Guggenheim's investment banking and capital markets businesses.

Daniel Kahneman is Professor of Psychology and Public Affairs Emeritus at the Woodrow Wilson School, the Eugene Higgins Professor of Psychology Emeritus at Princeton University, and a fellow of the Center for Rationality at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He is regarded as changing, fundamentally, our understanding of human judgment and decision making. He is the recipient of the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Kahneman is one of the world's most cited academics.

Andrew M. Rosenfield joined Guggenheim in 2004 as Managing Partner. He has served in many senior roles in both the holding company and managing many business units. Mr. Rosenfield, an economist and lawyer, has been a serial entrepreneur and business leader. He was educated at Kenyon College, Harvard University, The University of Chicago and The University of Chicago Law School (from which he graduated, in 1978, with honors and was elected to the Order of the Coif). In 1977, while still a student at The University of Chicago, he co-founded Lexecon Inc., which he then led, as its chief executive, for more than 20 years, through to its sale in 2000. He is also a Professor at The University of Chicago Law School where he has taught since 1986.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global financial services firm with more than $270 billion* in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in 39 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity.

*Assets under management are as of 6.30.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

SOURCE Guggenheim Partners