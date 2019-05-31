Guidance and Notice of Discontinuation of SCADA Product Line

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Scada, Inc. (OTCQB: SCDA) announced today that effective immediately it is discontinuing to offer its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software products to the industrial automation market. B-Scada will be devoting its efforts to the development of new software products but the future success and revenue generated from these products is uncertain. If lines of new business do not generate sufficient revenues or prospects for B-Scada Inc. by December 2019, there is a substantial possibility that the company will cease operations and take appropriate steps to reorganize or liquidate in early 2020.

In 2015 B-Scada Inc. (formerly, Mobiform Software Inc.) was quite profitable, successfully licensed its SCADA technology to numerous Fortune 500 companies and had systems deployed in various vertical markets worldwide. The technology developed by B-Scada rested on some key third party technology that was abruptly discontinued in 2015. Companies that licensed B-Scada technology subsequently terminated their licensing agreements with us and adoption of the company's SCADA products went into decline. Since 2015 B-Scada has tried several ways to generate meaningful revenue from the SCADA technology base it has developed. To date none of these efforts have taken root and the SCADA products continue to incur losses.

While B-Scada has decided to discontinue offering its SCADA software products to the industrial automation market effective today, we will continue to support our existing customers until at least the end of 2019. Existing customers with questions can contact support@b-scada.com. Those wishing to contact investor relations may email info@b-scada.com.

SOURCE B-Scada, Inc.

