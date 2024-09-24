Guidance Launches Innovative New Website on Adobe Commerce to Inspire Creativity for Plaid Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance, the leading ecommerce solutions agency for over 30 years, announced that it has launched Plaid Enterprise's ecommerce website built on Adobe Commerce. Looking to enhance the user experience and elevate the brand with an immersive website, Plaid turned to Guidance's expertise and years of experience.

The new website enhances the shopping experience with thousands of shoppable products and a comprehensive collection of projects, how-to articles, and videos designed to educate and inspire users. It features a best-in-class color selector for creating perfect color palettes, improved navigation with intuitive search tools, and dynamic promotions tailored to user behavior. The streamlined checkout process makes purchasing quick and easy, while additional resources like online education, downloadable patterns, DIY solutions, and seasonal décor inspiration provide a one-stop shop for all creative needs.

Creating an experience that speaks directly to Plaid's creative audience was top of mind when developing their new store Post this

"Consumers are increasingly expecting more than just a product," said Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance, "and creating a customer experience that speaks directly to Plaid's creative audience and the needs they have including educational materials, patterns, and decor inspiration were top of mind when we developed, designed, and launched their new store."

Plaid has been at the forefront of the craft industry, pioneering trends and setting standards with products that have become household names and the leaders in the arts and craft space. From the number one decoupage brand Mod Podge®, innovative paint lines such as FolkArt®, Apple Barrel®, Delta Ceramcoat®, and Gallery Glass® to treasured Bucilla® Stitchery Kits. Plaid makes all your craft supplies, from high-quality paints to brushes and essential accessories, ensuring that artists have everything they need to bring their creative visions to life.

"Plaid's products have empowered millions to express their creativity. Whether you're a beginner exploring your first project or a seasoned artist looking for new inspiration, the site offers a wealth of resources," said Kyra Balentine, Director of Marketing. "The new site is more than just a shopping destination; it's a creative hub where crafters, artists, and DIY creators can learn, get inspired, and tap into Plaid's vast social media community of over two million followers."

Having pinpointed several limitations in its previous ecommerce architecture, Plaid turned to Guidance for a new installation of Adobe Commerce to ensure best development and integration practices. The new platform has given Plaid the flexibility to lead the way in the craft industry, the new website is a testament to the company's dedication to supporting creativity in all its forms.

About Guidance

Guidance builds highly customized ecommerce websites and applications for brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors in both B2C and B2B. With industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, CX, website development, systems integration and analytics, flagship companies have relied on Guidance's expertise to facilitate more than $50 billion in GMV.

For over 30 years, brands such as Foot Locker, Fitbit, Benefit Cosmetics, Drybar, Belkin and many others have engaged Guidance to build hundreds of world-class omni-channel websites and applications that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences.

For more information, visit: www.guidance.com

About Plaid Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Plaid Enterprises, Inc. is a leading innovator in the craft and DIY industry. The company is renowned for its iconic product lines, including Mod Podge®, FolkArt®, Apple Barrel®, and Bucilla® Stitchery Kits, which have become household names among crafters and DIY enthusiasts. For decades, Plaid has been at the forefront of crafting trends, providing high-quality supplies that empower artists and creators to bring their visions to life. Committed to fostering creativity in all its forms, Plaid offers a wide range of products and resources designed to inspire and support creative expression.

For more information, visit: www.PlaidOnline.com.

Media contact: Edward Gaug, [email protected]

SOURCE Guidance Solutions, Inc.