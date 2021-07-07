Guidance Recognized by SIIA for Best Wellness Solution

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance, the leading ecommerce solutions agency for over 25 years, announced today that it has been named the Best Wellness Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

In order to stay on top of the wearable fitness tracker industry and better compete in the health and wellness space, Fitbit needed a rapidly deployed global cart and checkout experience that is extensible to the unique requirements of over 20 different countries. With reliability, speed and scalability being key requirements to satisfy the needs of the always-on consumer as well as an emerging audience, Guidance built Fitbit a cutting-edge headless commerce solution.

"Fitbit leads the global market in wearables and associated products to track daily activity, sleep and heart rate and to enhance the overall health and fitness level of people everywhere. This award for Best Wellness Solution perfectly sums up Fitbit's devotion to providing its customers with a mindful approach to wellness through wearable devices," says Jason Meugniot, CEO at Guidance. "We are honored to receive this award recognizing the new Fitbit solution."

A pioneer in wearable fitness technology since 2007, San Francisco-based Fitbit makes a range of devices from basic trackers that count daily steps as well as smartwatches that display phone messages and notifications. Fitbit has over 28 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices globally. In addition to its accessible hardware, Fitbit has also become known for its software: the mobile app, social network, sleep tracking and subscription coaching.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Guidance was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners

About Guidance

Guidance builds highly customized ecommerce websites and applications for brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors in both B2C and B2B. With industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, CX, website development, systems integration and analytics, flagship companies have relied on Guidance's expertise to facilitate more than $50 billion in GMV.

For over 25 years, brands such as Foot Locker, Hoonigan, Scuf Gaming, Benefit Cosmetics, K-Swiss, Smile Direct Club and many others have engaged Guidance to build hundreds of world-class omni-channel websites and applications that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences.

Learn more at www.guidance.com

Read the Fitbit story https://www.guidance.com/fitbit

