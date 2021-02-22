Guidance wins Platinum and Gold AVA Digital Awards

"We are honored to win three AVA Digital Awards this year," said Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance, "Our goal is to position clients for double digit year-over-year revenue growth through improved conversion and increased customer loyalty."

The complete list of AVA Digital Awards earned by Guidance includes:

T3 Micro - 2021 Platinum Winner in Interactive Brand Experience

Connect Invest - 2021 Platinum Winner in Financial

Farmer Boy - 2021 Gold Winner in Business to Business

AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Recognized work ranges from audio and video productions, animation, interactive websites, blogs, podcasts, social media sites and other forms of user-generated communication.

The AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

About Guidance

Guidance builds highly customized ecommerce websites and applications for brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors in both B2C and B2B. With industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, CX, website development, systems integration and analytics, flagship companies have relied on Guidance's expertise to facilitate more than $50 billion in GMV.

For over 25 years, brands such as Foot Locker, Fitbit, Benefit Cosmetics, K-Swiss, Smile Direct Club and many others have engaged Guidance to build hundreds of world-class omni-channel websites and applications that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences.

Learn more at www.guidance.com .

