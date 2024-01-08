Guidant Financial Co-founder Addresses Talent Scarcity for Franchisors Through DOXA® Talent

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a global talent scarcity crisis, David Nilssen, co-founder of Guidant Financial and the CEO of DOXA® Talent, unveils FranchiseTalent™. This offshore talent service is purposefully designed to empower franchise brands in scaling quickly and optimizing operations.

Tom Spadea of Spadea Law, an early adopter of DOXA's services, vouches, that "FranchiseTalent™ "is the secret sauce. They've been a game-changer for our team. With them on board, our efficiency has skyrocketed. The entire integration has been seamless."

DOXA Talent, with its borderless talent acquisition approach, is filling the talent vacuum, and ensuring that franchises have access to top-notch talent to propel growth. Nilssen emphasizes, "The talent shortage is set to intensify in the coming years. In response, we've pioneered a socially conscious offshoring solution that promises to be an indispensable asset for brands eager to grow quickly, and profitably."

DOXA Talent's Comprehensive Service includes, but is not limited to:

Lead Qualification

Customer Service

Executive Assistance

Bookkeeping & Accountancy

Real Estate Management

HR Administration & Performance Management

Project Management

Email & Digital Marketing, including Social Media

DOXA's commitment doesn't stop at recruitment; they offer HR & performance management, tech support, plus remote management, data privacy, and cybersecurity. Their financial model ensures complete alignment with the customer's needs. This breakthrough method will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for excellence in addressing talent scarcity.

DOXA ensures franchises get only the best. Their proprietary hiring system solely targets the top 1% of talent in any given role while saving franchises up to 70% on labor costs. The company boasts an 81% Net Promoter Score and a 98.5% Seat Retention rate, underscoring DOXA's commitment and reliability.

About DOXA Talent:

DOXA Talent stands as the definitive X-Factor for franchise brands aiming to harness borderless talent. Drawing on our rich legacy of aiding businesses in their global expansion endeavors across diverse continents, we've channelized our insights from the outsourcing realm to craft an unparalleled offshoring solution.

