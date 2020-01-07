Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs Announce Merger

SYLMAR, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs (TLCAD) today announced the merger of their organizations. This merger combines their respective service dog programs into a single organization operating under the Guide Dogs of America umbrella. The merger is effective immediately.

A visually impaired guide dog user, hugging his black lab guide dog.

Founded in 1948, Guide Dogs of America empowers people who are blind and visually impaired to live with greater independence, confidence and mobility by providing expertly matched guide dog partners. TLCAD gives the gift of independence to veterans and individuals with autism by providing highly skilled service dogs. TLCAD also pairs facility dogs with professionals who serve populations that benefit from animal assisted intervention or therapy. Their prison-based dog training program also helps rehabilitate incarcerated individuals.

"TLCAD shares our goal to transform the lives of people through partnerships with highly trained assistance dogs," said Russell Gittlen, President of Guide Dogs of America. "This merger will allow us to put more dogs into the hands of people who need them -- which is our ultimate mission."

"TLCAD is very excited to join the Guide Dogs of America family and we look forward to the new opportunities our combined efforts bring to those in need of service dogs," said Victoria Cavaliere, Executive Director of TLCAD.

Although TLCAD will maintain its name and local offices in San Diego, California, the newly merged organization will be headquartered in Sylmar, California, on Guide Dogs of America's 7.5-acre campus.

All programs and services are provided at no cost and are available to individuals throughout the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Guide Dogs of America

Related Links

http://www.guidedogsofamerica.org/

