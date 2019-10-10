Guide Technologies Receives Award at 2019 Infor Partner Summit

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Technologies, an Infor Gold Channel partner, was honored at Infor's Partner Summit on September 22, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. Guide Technologies was given the Cloud Manufacturing Partner of the Year with the distinction of securing the highest amount of manufacturing cloud business in North America. Guide Technologies is Infor's largest Gold Channel partner and has distinguished itself in a number of categories including sales, service and customer satisfaction.

2019 Cloud Manufacturing Partner of the Year is awarded for having the highest volume of cloud technology deals of the Infor channel organization.

"We are excited to receive this award because it signifies that we are delivering value to our customers, said Fred Cramer, President of Guide Technologies. Our customers are looking for guidance on how to more effectively manage their routine IT tasks, put better disaster recovery plans in place, and future proof their business with an aging work force. Using the latest Infor Cloud technology, we are able to provide answers to these business issues and make our customer more agile and secure for the future. We educated our sales team to deliver what our customers have been asking for. That is very gratifying because it indicates that Guide Technologies is growing to meet our manufacturing customers' ever changing needs and business requirements."

"Congratulations to Guide Technologies for this well-deserved honor, said Matt Breslin, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infor. "They have truly embraced Infor's vision of providing world class cloud solutions to the marketplace and as such are very deserving of this award."

Guide Technologies continues to help manufacturers through their digital transformation using their proven implementation methodology (I25) and Infor's industry leading cloud technology to gain operational excellence.

About Guide Technologies

Guide Technologies is an Infor Gold Channel partner focusing on selling and implementing Infor ERP solutions in the Discrete Industrial Manufacturing industry. With 20+ years of industry experience, Guide Technologies experts understand what matters most to manufacturers and what technologies will drive efficiency and innovation. Visit www.guidetechnologies.com to learn more.

