Guide to Tallahassee's Music and Motorcycle Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tallahassee's new motorcycle festival, Tallahassee Bike Fest, recently released an extensive event schedule on its website. Set to take place on May 13 through May 15, 2022 at Railroad Square Art District, the rally will host mapped motorcycle rides, bike shows, audio show, a poker run, musical performances, brunch, a kid's corner, and more!

Tallahassee Bike Fest Founder, G Williams and husband Ben White showcasing Tallahassee's canopy roads. Tallahassee Bike Fest Founder, Giavona (G) Williams

Highlighting the stunning nature and scenery was important to Tallahassee Bike Fest's CEO, and Tallahassee local, Giavona (G) Williams. Therefore, she partnered with REVER, a motorcycle routing app, to map out some of Tallahassee's best roads for riding, featuring rolling hills, canopy roads, and breathtaking scenery.

For bikers with a competitive spirit, there will be plenty to do. Those with a unique ride can show off their bike at one of the scheduled bike shows and audio competition. Winners will receive trophies that can be up to 4 feet tall! There is also a scheduled poker run where participants compete by drawing a playing card from five checkpoints. Whoever has the highest hand by the end of the run wins.

For all the foodies, Tallahassee Bike Fest is hosting a biker brunch featuring famous food from the South. There will also be Tallahassee Bike Fest vendors selling everything from kabobs, barbeque, and seafood all weekend long. In addition to all the food, there will be other vendors selling everything from apparel to custom motorcycle parts.

Whether you love blues, rock, country, or pop, Tallahassee Bike Fest has 12 diverse performances scheduled throughout the weekend. Among the musical talent is Jasmine Cain. Jasmine is a female rock artist with a powerful voice and compelling song lyrics. She has won over 30 awards for her music and performances. Most of all, Jasmine Cain is a trailblazer for females seeking to succeed in the rock genre and motorcycle events industry. G is ecstatic to have a strong woman like Jasmine take the main stage at her rally.

Another artist performing at the Tallahassee Bike Fest is Mr. Sipp, "The Mississippi Blues Child." Mr. Sipp has over 125 recording credits to his name and has played on over 50 national recordings with several Grammy-nominated projects. Blues may not be the first music genre that comes to mind at a motorcycle festival, but make no mistake Mr.Sipp puts on a show that will get everyone grooving!

The kiddos that tag along for the fun have some activities to enjoy as well. There will be a free kid's corner at the festival with trolley rides, face painting, temporary tattoos, and more on Saturday and Sunday only!

Giving back has always been important to G. The motorcycle community is home to a vast amount of veterans. Many of them take up riding as a hobby after serving to cope with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. A veteran herself, helping veterans is a cause near and dear to her heart. As a result, G is donating a portion of the rally's proceeds to Team Guardian, a local veteran nonprofit.

G is thrilled that the rally has generated a lot of excitement already. Based on the festival's outreach thus far and local data, G predicts to welcome about 2,500-3,500 riders for their first year. She can't wait to host such a large turnout and create a safe and inclusive space for like-minded individuals within the motorcycle community.

Did we also mention that it's free to attend? If you live in Tallahassee or plan to be in the area from May 13 through May 15 come visit the festival!

For more information and a more comprehensive schedule of the festivities happening at Tallahassee Bike Fest, please visit their website: tallybikefest.com.

Contact: Giavona Williams

[email protected]

814-882-1641

SOURCE Tallahassee Bike Fest