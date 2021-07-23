Guide to the heartland of Israel - Judea and Samaria

NEWTON, Mass., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The opportunity to travel around the world is slowly being restored and with that the opportunity to visit Israel is starting to become available as well.

What is "Judea and Samaria"? Judea (the inheritance of the tribe of Judah) and Samaria (the inheritance of the sons of Joseph) is a historical region of the Land of Israel, which was the center of the Jewish State in ancient times. It is within the territory of Judea and Samaria that all major biblical events took place. If you look at a list of all geographical sites mentioned in the Tanakh, you will see that 90% of them are concentrated in Judea and Samaria. It was in this place that Jewish monotheism and biblical texts, which became the foundation of the western civilization, were formed. As a result, Judea and Samaria have a unique historical and spiritual status.

How is this guide different from all other guides? All other guides tell you how you can go somewhere; this guide tells you WHY should go there. Our guide will tell you stories that you will not find in other guidebooks.

The guide can be purchased using this link: https://www.amazon.com/SAMARIA-historical-heartland-Jewish-people/dp/9657392683.

Additional information on the guidebook and other material on this topic can be found at https://www.pinchaspolonsky.org/en/judea-and-samaria/

You can contact us at: [email protected]

