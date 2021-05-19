Guidecraft® Partners with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands to Debut the Martha Stewart Kitchen Helper™

TUXEDO PARK, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidecraft®, celebrating over 50 years of developing innovative educational environments in classrooms and at home, is teaming up with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands once more to launch a line of Martha Stewart Kitchen Helpers following the success of the collaborative Martha Stewart™ Living and Learning Kids' Furniture Collection. The Kitchen Helper™ by Guidecraft is the original safety step stool for toddlers and has been a category leader since its inception in 2008. It has led the way with innovative safety features like clip-on safety nets (Keepers) to prevent falls, non-slip mats, an adjustable platform, and convenient foldability. Products are available beginning May 21st through Guidecraft.com as well as participating retailers nationwide including Amazon and Wayfair.



The Martha Stewart Kitchen Helper features a new design inspired by fine, custom kitchen cabinetry and comes in four trending color choices; creamy white, charcoal, taupe, and mint green. Details, such as the inset acrylic windows, two mesh Keepers, a non-slip mat, and a secure, adjustable platform for growing children, all support the mission of providing the safest way to elevate young children to countertop height promoting their feeling of independence as well as family togetherness.

The Martha Stewart Kitchen Helper features a new design inspired by fine, custom kitchen cabinetry and comes in four trending color choices; creamy white, charcoal, taupe, and mint green. Details, such as the inset acrylic windows, two mesh Keepers, a non-slip mat, and a secure, adjustable platform for growing children, all support the mission of providing the safest way to elevate young children to countertop height promoting their feeling of independence as well as family togetherness. A comprehensive line of crafting furniture and art accessories for children and families, the Martha Stewart Crafting Kids' Collection, will follow in August. Additional products, such as play tents and bedroom furniture, will be introduced for holiday 2021 and beyond.



"This new launch combines the strength of the Martha Stewart brand in home, crafting and cooking with the focus on family and togetherness of our flagship product, the Kitchen Helper. In addition to bringing increased recognition to the product and the category, the success of the collaboration ultimately translates to helping children gain more agency in terms of learning, social emotional development, and connectedness," states President of Guidecraft, Gary Bilezikian.



"We partnered on The Martha Stewart™ Living and Learning Kids' Collection with Guidecraft, the true leaders and experts in children's furniture, to blend learning, living, play and media all into one functional and aesthetically pleasing product," said Kevin Sharkey, EVP, Executive Director of Design at Martha Stewart. "Two of the defining characteristics of every Martha Stewart product are function and innovation. Guidecraft understands the functionality of children's furniture and they innovate so that children can maximize their potential as they continue to grow and develop. The Kitchen Helper can be easily integrated into the kitchen, offering children the opportunity to observe and participate in cooking at a very early age."



About Guidecraft

Guidecraft's mission is to create objects of lasting importance that enrich the lives of children. For over 50 years, Guidecraft has designed holistic classroom and home-based environments and learning platforms for children of all ages. Guidecraft's natural, open-ended toys unleash a child's imagination through free, unstructured play. The home furniture lines focus on engaging children in artistic, literary, and dramatic play activities, while the preschool furniture collections straddle the needs of both teachers and parents to provide authentic, nature-inspired, and sensory choices in some uniquely beautiful ways.



About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.



Media Contact: Risa B. Hoag, GMG Public Relations, 845-627-3000, [email protected]

SOURCE Guidecraft