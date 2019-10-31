Guided Carl-Gustaf munition goes 11-for-11 in flight tests

The Carl-Gustaf weapon system built by Saab is used by the U.S. Army and ground forces of more than 40 other countries. The new semi-active, laser-guided munition will allow militaries to accurately engage stationary or moving targets at distances up to 1.2 miles (2,000 meters).

"Raytheon and Saab have spent the last 12 months working together to develop a precision-guided munition that will penetrate multiple targets, such as light armor, bunkers and concrete structures, at extended ranges," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "This lightweight round can overmatch potential adversaries while decreasing collateral damage, making it an ideal weapon when fighting under restricted rules of engagement."

Increased range combined with the ability to fire at targets from inside structures, will offer troops greater protection.

"The guided Carl-Gustaf munition is the next step in the development of the Carl-Gustaf system," said Görgen Johansson, who leads Saab's Dynamics business. "It is the most advanced munition yet and will offer greater precision, minimize collateral damage and deliver outstanding performance."



Raytheon and Saab began their partnership with the guided Carl-Gustaf munition in 2016, and expect to test an all-up round in 2020.

About Saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter .

Media Contact

Barry Edwards

+1.520.205.0689

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

