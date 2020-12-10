Guided Solutions Names Summus Medical Laser Top 5 Innovator with The Horizon Laser System

About Summus' Horizon product debut at COMPAMED/MEDICA 2020, Guided Solutions said, it "caught our eye during the four day-long event" and it has "the potential to disrupt the healthcare sector in a big way over the next few years." Tweet this

Summus Medical Laser is pioneering completely novel advances to treating disease and enhancing health by developing and delivering clinically validated software-based protocols with professional support via the Horizon Laser's On Call System and its proprietary software. Therapeutic Laser delivers noninvasive, pain-free, drug-free laser light directly to the source of the condition, encouraging immunostimulation. Its safety and efficacy has been demonstrated in numerous research articles published in scientific and medical journals. It is available only by prescription in the office of a laser-certified physician, chiropractor, dentist, physical therapist, podiatrist, or veterinarian.

The Guided Solutions organization performs evaluations of the healthcare and medical technology industry landscape at COMPAMED/MEDICA, with the aim of selecting and featuring innovative solutions and companies that address a true problem, solve a complex or critical need, or capture an opportunity to revolutionize a new industry or market. About Summus' Horizon product debut at COMPAMED/MEDICA 2020, Guided Solutions said, it "caught our eye during the four day-long event" and it has "the potential to disrupt the healthcare sector in a big way over the next few years." *

*Source Article: https://www.guidedsolutions.co.uk/GS/NewsDetails/Five-of-our-favourite-medical-innovations-from-COMPAMED-and-MEDICA-2020?utm_content=148059015&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-708425

About Summus Medical Laser

Based in the USA, Summus Medical Laser is a pioneer and global leader in Class IV Laser Therapy. For over 15 years, Summus has aimed to redefine therapeutic laser by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based protocols to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement, and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for both. Summus has created a state-of-the-art line of products, including its flagship Horizon Laser System, which deliver specific red and near-infrared wavelengths of laser light to induce a photochemical reaction and therapeutic effect. Physiological effects include increased circulation, reduced inflammation, pain reduction, and enhanced tissue healing. Also described as 'photobiomodulation,' or PBM, high-intensity lasers are being utilized by physicians, chiropractors, dentists, physical therapists, podiatrists, and veterinarians to ease and prevent painful, challenging conditions in a wide variety of clinical settings. For more information, visit Summus at www.summuslaser.com.

