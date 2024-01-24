GuidedChoice® Announces Partnership with Norton and LifeLock

News provided by

GuidedChoice

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

GuidedChoice Collaborates with Norton and LifeLock to Utilize Its 3NickelsSM Financial Wellness App to Elevate Digital Security

RENO, Nev., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedChoice is proud to announce it has partnered with Norton and LifeLock, recognized leaders in providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for cybersecurity and identity protection, thus enhancing the security and privacy of our valued users' digital lives through our 3Nickels financial wellness app. 

Founded over 20 years ago, Nobel laureate Dr. Harry Markowitz and GuidedChoice CEO Sherrie Grabot teamed up to pioneer the use of digital technology to provide a more personalized and transparent approach to retirement wellness, advice, and managed account solutions. In early 2020, GuidedChoice created a new service, 3Nickels℠, utilizing the personalized intelligence of our advice engine to help individuals and families work toward financial independence across different cornerstones of personal finance.

3Nickels, The Financial Advisor In Your Pocket®, is a pioneering personal finance app that offers a holistic approach to managing people's finances. It's not just about budgeting or investing but a complete suite of tools designed to help users achieve financial freedom. For whatever goals they may have, from saving for their first car to retirement, 3Nickels is here to help. Users can plug in information about their accounts and goals, and 3Nickels will customize a detailed plan with personalized investment advice to help achieve their financial dreams.

There is a natural affinity between Norton and LifeLock and 3Nickels powered by GuidedChoice. Norton and LifeLock specialize in cybersecurity and identity theft protection, helping users secure their personal information and giving users peace of mind that their accounts are protected. GuidedChoice, through our 3Nickels app, helps users grow their accounts, from budgeting and investing to retirement planning. Together, we can provide that extra layer of safety to all users along their financial journey.

"Partnering with the Norton and LifeLock brands to deliver the most recognized name in cybersecurity and identity theft protection for our 3Nickels customers is enabling our strategy to offer objective financial advice alongside the best-in-class products to fill our customers' needs," said Sherrie Grabot, GuidedChoice CEO. "Together, we will begin to meet a huge need in the marketplace for a comprehensive financial solution. 

About GuidedChoice 
GuidedChoice is a digital financial advisory firm and independent fiduciary that has served more than three million people for over 20 years. Utilizing rigorous methodology and advanced scenario planning tools, we provide personalized, prudent, and actionable financial advice to and through retirement. 

About Norton and LifeLock 
Norton is the #1 top-of-mind Cyber Safety brand globally and LifeLock is a leader in identity theft protection in the U.S. Both brands are part of Gen's family of trusted cyber safety brands. Norton and LifeLock provide comprehensive digital protection solutions, including antivirus software, identity theft protection, and secure VPN services. Its mission is to help secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of consumers, providing them peace of mind in a digitally connected world. 

SOURCE GuidedChoice

