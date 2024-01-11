GuidedSMILE LLC and Absolute Dental Services Announce a Guided Surgery Licensing Agreement

News provided by

GuidedSMILE

11 Jan, 2024, 17:56 ET

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedSMILE LLC, which has been established to market the CHROME GuidedSMILE full arch surgical system, and Absolute Dental Services, Inc., a dental laboratory headquartered in North Carolina, are pleased to announce a licensing agreement that will strengthen the national full arch landscape. This licensing agreement permits Absolute Dental Services to incorporate the intellectual property portfolio of CHROME GuidedSMILE into their NavaGation Synergy Guided Workflow solution. This intellectual property enables Absolute Dental Services to evolve the development of its guided full arch solution.

"We are happy to enter into this licensing agreement with Absolute Dental Services," said BJ Kowalski, principal of GuidedSMILE. "This agreement highlights the transformative impact CHROME GuidedSMILE has had upon the full arch guided marketplace and how, through the appropriate agreements, the incorporation of its intellectual property can improve other guided surgical solutions in the marketplace. We look forward to working with Absolute Dental Services to help expand the market for this product."

With this licensing agreement, ROE Dental Laboratory, Inc., Watson Guide IP LLC and Absolute Dental Services have resolved litigation between them to their mutual satisfaction.

CONTACT: Patrick McCaffrey, marketing@guidedsmile.com 

SOURCE GuidedSMILE

