Guidefitter Adds More than Twenty New Outdoor Gear Brand Partners

New Guidefitter partners include Trijicon, Hornady, Otterbox, Suunto Sport Watches, Cuddeback Scouting Cameras, SMITH Optics, Fenix Lighting, Work Sharp Outdoor, Klymit, Pulsar Thermal and Night Vision Optics, Vanguard, Foxpro Game Calls, Apex, Truglo, Range Global Iridium Sat Phones, Vertx Tactical Clothing, Kings Camo, Bear & Son Cutlery, Hunting Made Easy, Shooting Made Easy and QuietKat Electric Mountain Bicycles.

"Guidefitter is a strong advocate for the hunting guide and outfitter industry and so is Hornady," said Jason Hornady, Vice President at Hornady Manufacturing Company. "We're all aware of the influence that professional guides have when making product recommendations, including which ammo to use, so we're looking forward to working with Guidefitter to formalize and expand our programs on the Grid."

More industry-leading outdoor gear manufacturers who provide sport optics, tripods, clothing, coolers, dry boxes, trail cameras, sunglasses, lighting, electric vehicles, GPS watches, satellite phones, tripods, knives, accessories and hunting ammunition will now have access to Guidefitter's unique software and services platform, as well as the company's expansive network of verified industry professionals, to boost their pro programs and influencer initiatives.

"Over the past few years, we've proven the value of our software and services to help some of the best brands in the outdoor industry improve the way they connect with and get products into the hands of large networks of influencers," said Bryan Koontz, founder and CEO of Guidefitter. "We're continuing to grow our brand partner network along with the size of our carefully vetted guide and industry professional network, making it easier for pro guides to discover brands, experience their products and make confident recommendations to their clients and others."

Guidefitter introduced the "Grid" at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas in 2016, along with an array of early brand partners including Kenetrek Boots, Carl Zeiss Sport Optics, Badlands Packs, and Leica Sport Optics. In April 2018, the company introduced expansions to its Grid platform for helping brands manage additional influencer programs, beyond pro hunting/fishing guides, including military, law enforcement, wildlife conservation groups, fish and game employees and others. Guidefitter now manages the largest verified network of outdoor industry professionals in the world.

More information about Guidefitter's solutions for outdoor gear brands can be found at https://www.guidefitter.com/grid. Individuals seeking to join Guidefitter's growing audience of industry influencers, including employees of select outdoor gear brands, can apply at https://www.guidefitter.com/insiders.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, the trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor gear manufacturers. Guidefitter members and the information they share through web and mobile apps, represent the pulse of the guided hunting and fishing industry. For more information about Guidefitter, visit Guidefitter.com.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Smith Barnum

sbarnum@grayloon.com

Jonathan Harling

jharling@grayloon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidefitter-adds-more-than-twenty-new-outdoor-gear-brand-partners-300650771.html

SOURCE Guidefitter

Related Links

https://www.guidefitter.com

