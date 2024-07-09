Guidefitter Expands Partnership with GSM Outdoors

New Multiyear Deal Brings Full Portfolio of 53 Leading Outdoor Brands to the Guidefitter Platform

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the online community and marketplace fueled by the opinions of thousands of pro guides and other outdoor professionals, today announced an expanded, multi-year partnership with GSM Outdoors. This agreement brings the entire GSM Outdoors brand portfolio, including 53 leading outdoor brands such as Muddy, Stealth Cam, SOG Knives, Walker's, Avian X, Yamamoto Baits, and Bill Lewis Fishing, onto the Guidefitter platform.

Guidefitter and GSM Outdoors first partnered in 2017, beginning with the Stealth Cam and Walker's brands. Since then, both companies have experienced significant growth. GSM Outdoors has broadened its portfolio to include a wide array of top-tier brands, while Guidefitter has expanded its professional audience, enhanced its technology platform, and increased its roster of leading outdoor brand partners. This long-standing partnership has proven to be strong and mutually beneficial.

"We are excited to further extend our long partnership with Guidefitter and leverage our pro program into a strategic marketing and sales channel for our brands," said Eddie Castro, CEO of GSM Outdoors. "When a program member purchases one of our products through our pro program managed by Guidefitter, that is the beginning of the strategic journey, not the end."

Under the new agreement, GSM Outdoors will leverage Guidefitter's industry-leading reputation for stringent program eligibility verification, ensuring the highest standards for pro program member vetting. Additionally, Guidefitter's proprietary technology platform and AI tools will monitor pro purchase guidelines across all GSM brands, maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the program.

"Guidefitter is proud to deepen our relationship with GSM Outdoors," said Bryan Koontz, CEO of Guidefitter. "Our combined efforts will set a new standard for pro program excellence and foster stronger connections between GSM brands and the professionals who trust and promote them."

Guidefitter will gradually roll out the additional GSM brands on its platform throughout the rest of 2024. Furthermore, the companies are collaborating on strategic initiatives to harness GSM pro program members' collective voice and promotional power, ensuring genuine and impactful promotion of GSM brands within their personal and professional communities and networks.

More information about Guidefitter's solutions for outdoor brands can be found at https://www.guidefitter.com/partners/become-a-brand-partner. Individuals seeking to join Guidefitter's growing audience of verified outdoor industry professionals, including employees of select outdoor gear manufacturers, can apply at https://www.guidefitter.com/insiders.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace of choice for genuine outdoor industry professionals and other consumers who love to enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros, and consumers engage in a common digital community, marketing, and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love, and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumer enthusiasts benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone else - true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Crispi Boots, Weatherby, JetBoil, and Garmin, work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Guidefitter Media Contact:

[email protected]

About GSM Outdoors

Few American outdoor companies enjoy a mutually respected relationship with their customers that spans over five generations. GSM Outdoors is among those few! For over 70 years, the GSM family of brands has been helping passionate hunters, shooters, knife enthusiasts, and anglers succeed through innovation and the manufacture of high-quality, reliable products that continue to prove themselves in the field, on the range, and on the water. GSM Outdoors continues to leverage the latest technology and provide customers with the best products on the market. Tradition, heritage, and loyalty to outdoor enthusiasts of generations past and generations to come...that's the GSM Outdoors guarantee!

GSM Media Contact:

[email protected]

