Guidefitter Releases The Winter Issue Of The Guidefitter Journal

The Guidefitter Journal delivers valuable content to inform, assist and entertain professional guides, outfitters, charter boat captains and lodge owners. The Journal receives high marks from the industry and readers. In recent surveys, it consistently scored 4.5 of 5 stars in reader satisfaction.

"The latest issue of the Journal looks ahead to 2020 and gives guides and outfitters the tools and advice to make it the best year ever for their businesses," said Bryan Koontz, Publisher and Guidefitter CEO. "We assembled proficient storytellers, experienced outfitters and excellent photographers to give practical advice and celebrate the guide lifestyle."

In this issue, readers will see a new section, "Outfitter and Guide Gear Reviews," that reveals real-world reviews by guides and outfitters. Boots, tents, ammo and coolers get the once-over by these hardcore outdoorsmen who report what they like and what they'd change in each product.

The Journal brings readers the new "Law & Liability" column by outdoors lawyer Michael Van Tubergen, a Minnesota hunter who often represents outdoor celebrities and businesses.

In another new department called Association Corner, the Journal reports about the groups that defend and promote those who make their living guiding and outfitting. In this issue, the Journal interviews Kerrie Romero, Executive Director of the New Mexico Council of Outfitters and Guides, who gives an overview of what outfitter associations are, what they do and why they matter.

Outfitter Blaine Burley of Georgia gives advice to outfitters who are considering expanding their business. Burley, of Woods-N-Water, Inc., walks them through the steps to determine whether they have the resources — time, land, game, fish and business experience — to see a return on investment in the near future.

Author and Montana fishing guide Justin Karnopp asks a handful of outfitters, like Conway Bowman and Joni Sanderford, what's on their to-do list to make 2020 more profitable.

"Running an outfitting business is like operating a restaurant, hotel, transportation service and hunting or fishing business at the same time," said John Geiger, Guidefitter Journal editor. "Justin's interviews in his '2020 Visions' article reveal ways other outfitters take advantage of opportunities to run their businesses more efficiently and generate more revenue in 2020. That's the kind of value the Guidefitter Journal brings to our readers."

In a different type of profile, author and guide Mia Anstine takes a look at Dick Ray's Lobo Outfitter operation. For advice on getting clients into shape physically and mentally, Dr. Brooks Tiller shows how to put clients in the right frame of mind well before their trip. Author Brad Fenson gives outfitters a new perspective on how to keep their clients warm and ready for success in frigid temps.

Professional guides and outfitters can visit guidefitter.com/insiders to join the growing number of industry influencers and get on the mailing list to receive the next issue of the Guidefitter Journal. For information on advertising to this highly sought-after group, contact us at journal@guidefitter.com.

