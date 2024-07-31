Guidefitter Surges Forward with Record Outdoor Brand Partner Growth

Welcomes Over 80 New Partners, Returning Partners & Expands Multiple Categories

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the online community and marketplace fueled by the opinions of thousands of pro guides and other outdoor professionals, today announced a significant expansion in its roster of leading brand partnerships. This growth marks an impressive milestone in Guidefitter's ongoing strategy to connect outdoor brands with the most dedicated and influential professionals in the industry.

Expanded Partner Network

Guidefitter has established itself as a trusted business partner for top-tier outdoor gear manufacturers. In the past year, the company added over 80 new brand partners, demonstrating the strength of its growing outdoor professional audiences, technology platform, engaged community, and marketplace. Notable additions include popular brands such as Garmin, Magpul, Savage Arms, Jetboil, Mammut, 13 Fishing, Temple Fork Outfitters, Fiocchi, Maxtrax, Rab, and Gunwerks.

"Guidefitter's momentum is a testament to our commitment to the industry, our members, and our never-stop-innovating-and-improving mindset," said Bryan Koontz, CEO of Guidefitter. "More great brands are aligning with our vision to leverage pro programs into high-performing promotional channels and are investing in that future with us as true partners."

Broadened Fishing Product Selection

In response to the growing demand for fishing products, Guidefitter has significantly expanded its fishing category. New partners such as Rapala, 13 Fishing, Temple Fork Outfitters, Big Bite Baits, Bill Lewis, Dobyn's Rods, and LIVETARGET are now part of the Guidefitter family of leading brands.

"Guidefitter's members represent the real-deal, authentic, everyday professional who understands gear needs to perform for themselves and their clients reliably," said Brad Amy, VP of Marketing at Temple Fork Outfitters (TFO). "We're always tweaking, tinkering, and further engineering our products to deliver exceptional performance and value...traits we also see in Guidefitter and their continually improving platform."

Diversifying with Outdoor Lifestyle Brands

While hunting and fishing remain core to the company's focus, Guidefitter today also announced multiple new partners serving the broader outdoor recreation enthusiast segment, including Garmin, Mammut, Jetboil, Rab, Sea to Summit, Maxtrax, Minus33, BUBS Naturals, and Altra Running. These partnerships help these brands better penetrate the US hunting and fishing market with their advanced technical products and apparel while also reaching Guidefitter members who broadly enjoy living an active outdoor lifestyle.

"Mammut is excited to partner with Guidefitter to access more hunting and fishing professionals and grow our footprint in the US," said Maddie Petry, VP Brand & Marketing, Mammut Sports North America. "Our high-end technical apparel is designed for outdoor enthusiasts who demand the most from their gear, which translates really well to the hunting and fishing space. Guidefitter's strong reputation helps us connect with the most influential people in these markets."

Strengthening Firearms and Shooting Sports Categories

The announcement of new partners, including Savage Arms, Bergara, Magpul, FAB Defense, Wimberley Arms, Gunwerks, Scoute Arms, HSM Ammunition, Condition1, and Fiocchi, highlights Guidefitter's ongoing commitment to firearms, ammunition, and shooting sports brands.

"At Savage, we frequently interact with pro guides and outfitters while out in the field," said Beth Shimanski, Director of Marketing at Savage Arms. "We've been humbled by the comments we hear about how much these guides love our products and use them when the moment truly matters. We are excited to have a platform like Guidefitter to better reach these core audiences and get them exposure to our breadth of products."

"At Guidefitter, we believe that truly supporting hunting professionals and enthusiasts means also standing up for and behind the lawful ownership and use of firearms and ammo," added Brian Worthington, VP of Brand Partners at Guidefitter.

Welcoming Back Trusted Partners

Finally, Guidefitter also announced the return of several brand partners who had previously left its platform, primarily due to production and supply chain-related challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Benchmade, Peak Refuel, Nutristore, Pnuma Outdoors, and Ball and Buck have all returned, reaffirming their trust in Guidefitter's ability to support their growth and reach the right audiences.

"Production capacity constraints and inability to meet rapidly growing demand for our freeze-dried food products previously led us to part ways with Guidefitter," said Travis Christofferson, President of Peak Refuel. "But we're now back, able to meet significantly more demand, and excited to leverage Guidefitter's platform strategically to turn outdoor professionals into proactive promoters of Peak Refuel's brand and products."

More information about Guidefitter's solutions for outdoor brands can be found at https://www.guidefitter.com/partners/become-a-brand-partner. Individuals seeking to join Guidefitter's growing audience of verified outdoor industry professionals, including employees of select outdoor gear manufacturers, can apply at https://www.guidefitter.com/insiders.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace for genuine outdoor industry professionals and other consumers who love to enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros, and consumers engage in a common digital community, marketing, and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love, and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumer enthusiasts benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone else - true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Crispi Boots, Weatherby, Jetboil, and Garmin, work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

