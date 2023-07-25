GuideGeek, the OpenAI-powered Travel Assistant from Matador Network, Launches on Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideGeek , the free AI travel assistant by leading travel media publisher, Matador Network , has launched its popular AI service on Instagram. In addition to messaging via WhatsApp, travelers can now DM the AI on through the company's fast growing IG account, which has quickly amassed over 1.3M followers .

Instagram users can now message directly with GuideGeek, the free AI travel assistant, right in the app.

GuideGeek has become a favorite of top travel influencers on Instagram to Tiktok to plan and research trips and ask for instant advice while at their destination. GuideGeek has aided travelers all over the world, in over 32 languages, to find accommodations and restaurants, customize itineraries, learn about local experiences and tours, and much more.

To message GuideGeek on Instagram, travelers can simply search @guidegeek.ai , tap "message" and receive immediate answers to travel questions of any kind right in their DMs. GuideGeek launched first on WhatsApp where daily active users have been growing at a rate of over 650% month over month.

"Social media is how people get inspired these days, but planning trips to places you see on Instagram can be tedious," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "By integrating GuideGeek with Instagram, millions more people will now get detailed information about the places they want to go without leaving the platform they love so much."

Unlike other travel tools that require users to register and download a new app, travelers directly message with GuideGeek on the platforms that already have billions of users. Travel influencers have described GuideGeek as an " indispensable tool for globetrotters worldwide " that's like having a trusted " friend who is a local " and knows everything about your destination.

Because it's powered by Matador Network, GuideGeek pulls in additional travel integrations beyond ChatGPT's baseline, including live flight data from 1,000 OTAs and airline websites, as well as the best vacation rentals in major cities around the world. GuideGeek also adds the human touch by monitoring chats to train the AI and curating content from Matador Network's website and social channels, where it is a leader in vertical travel video. GuideGeek's unique approach to AI for travel has impressed technology experts inside and outside of the travel world and received mainstream media attention consistently since its launch in April of 2023.

"GuideGeek is expanding as quickly as travelers' appetites for adventure," says Borden. "We're seeing record usage every month, including people using GuideGeek to find hometown information and on-the-fly answers while already at their destination. It's an exciting time for visiting new places near and far."

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 14 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and Gas Station TV and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. Matador's latest product, GuideGeek has become an early leader in the race for artificial intelligence within the travel industry.

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE GuideGeek