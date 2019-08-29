Guidehouse Among Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced that it has earned the 2020 Military Friendly® Employer designation by VIQTORY. First published in 2003, Military Friendly® Employers is the most comprehensive resource for transitioning veterans and military spouses.

The prestigious designation is determined by the use of both public and government data sources as well as responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer. Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.

Guidehouse was one of 290 employers recognized on the 2020 list. With 20% of Guidehouse employees having a military background, the firm offers specialized services and support to veteran employees and their families. Veteran hires are matched with Guidehouse veteran mentors, helping new teammates realize their unique skills, create a seamless integration and rapidly add value with their team-oriented nature. Additionally, if a Guidehouse team member is deployed, the company supports the family during the deployment, ensuring they have everything they need.

"Being named a Military Friendly® Employer underscores the strong initiatives that we have in place to recruit, develop and retain talented people, including our nation's veterans," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We're proud of our colleagues who've nobly served our country and are grateful for the unique skills and perspectives they bring to our clients."

"At Guidehouse, we are committed to providing our people a great place to build a career. It's an honor to again be named a Military Friendly Employer," added Michael Donoghue, Partner at Guidehouse. "Our public and commercial clients appreciate the unique skills and experiences our veterans bring to projects and we are proud to have them as part of our team."

For more information, please visit guidehouse.com/veterans/.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Dawson, S&C Public Relations

For Guidehouse

Tel: +1 (646) 941 9140

sdawson@scprgroup.com

SOURCE Guidehouse

Related Links

http://www.guidehouse.com

