Guidehouse and NovoEd Power Transformational Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition Initiatives

Global Business Consultancy Taps Leading Learning Platform to Enable Partners to Meet Sustainable Practices Goals Through Climate Action Accelerator That Transcends Organizational and Industry Boundaries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, has collaborated with Guidehouse , a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial markets, to facilitate partner company participation in the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition ( Supplier LOCT ) program. Guidehouse's partners help their suppliers become part of the solution to reduce supply chain emissions by sponsoring their enrollment in an online climate action accelerator managed by Guidehouse and built on the NovoEd learning platform.

By the end of 2023, more than 4,000 companies and financial institutions were leading the transition to a net-zero economy by setting emissions reduction targets and having them validated by the SBTi, the Science Based Targets initiative. With multinational corporations seeking more sustainable supply chains in today's economy, widespread and boundary-breaking learning solutions are needed across the organizations powering these efforts, from the C-suite to the manufacturing arm to the end supplier.

To reduce corporations' carbon footprint, sustainability goals must cascade using a combination of direct, indirect, industry specific, and global strategies, such as those outlined by the Supplier LOCT climate action accelerator. Supplier LOCT drives awareness, acceptance, and adoption of innovative sustainability strategies and targets across organizations and complex supply chains. Supplier LOCT has grown exponentially since its launch in 2021, reporting more than 3,000 learners globally and 150 companies that have either set or committed to setting a science-based target.

"Supplier LOCT empowers partners to incentivize their suppliers to accelerate climate action and reach their overarching emissions reduction goals," said Britt Harter, Partner at Guidehouse. "This growing collaborative is uniting partners and suppliers in a shared mission to move from promises to performance and act more swiftly on climate. We identified the NovoEd learning platform as the best way to deliver the development necessary to enact such multi-level and metamorphic transformation."

NovoEd's learning platform enables Supplier LOCT to bring people together from across multiple different organizations and supply chains into one cohesive learning experience, where suppliers learn together and from each other. By bringing the various organizations involved in Guidehouse's Supplier LOCT program into a single learning environment, suppliers can ideate together on how to reduce carbon emissions across the entire supply chain. Through live, synchronous, online sessions led by expert instructors and scheduled through NovoEd, participants also go through a series of workshops on GHG tracking, science-based target setting, abatement, disclosure, and more.

"Guidehouse came to us with a specific challenge: They wanted to bring together applied learning, collaboration, and community in a single platform that can scale," said Charlie Chung, NovoEd Vice President of Strategic Channels. "NovoEd's platform is unique in its ability to bring these elements together into one cohesive experience, and we're thrilled to see Guidehouse use collaborative learning across organizational boundaries to drive truly comprehensive impact."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, visit guidehouse.com .

About Supplier LOCT

Since 2021, Supplier LOCT has led a collaborative of leading companies committed to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in their supply chain. Partners include:

Atlantic Packaging, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, DS Smith, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Guidehouse, The Heineken Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mars, Incorporated, McCormick & Company, McDonalds, MHI, Mondelēz International, The Neiman Marcus Group, Nestlé, The Meat Institute, Ocean Spray, PepsiCo, Restaurant Brands International, The Walt Disney Company, Ulta Beauty, and Yum! Brands.

To learn more, visit supplierloct.com .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jacob Nikolau

Head of Product Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd