Guidehouse Announces Non-Profit Board Appointments Supporting Numerous CSR Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that seven of the firm's professionals have joined a non-profit board as part of the Guidehouse Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Engaging with the greater community is at the core of Guidehouse, whose CSR program encompasses ambassadors from all of business sectors and geographic locations. The firm's unique approach to CSR is collaborative and cooperative, encouraging their people to bring forward their favorite non-profits, gather a team together, and volunteer to support that organization. Over the past year, Guidehouse employees have engaged in the community and volunteered in a number of activities at twice the national average.

Recently, the following Guidehouse professionals were named to numerous non-profit boards, a reflection of the diverse contributions of their CSR initiatives:

Jeremias Alvarez , Managing Director at Guidehouse, Board Member at Studio Theatre , Washington's premier venue for contemporary theatre.

"Corporate social responsibility is a bridge that connects our people to our communities," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We are delighted about the involvement within our community as demonstrated through these board appointments and validation of our commitment to these important causes. We take great pride in our people, and the fact that they want to be able to support their communities and have a real impact."

"We know that what motivates people is autonomy, mastery, and expertise. As such, our CSR program is built around these three tenets," added Shannon White, Partner and Corporate Social Responsibility Leader at Guidehouse. "We applaud these professionals and our team at Guidehouse for our collective determination to support CSR."

For more information about CSR initiatives at Guidehouse, please visit our website.

