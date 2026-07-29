Guidehouse CMO Joy Jarrett Wins 2026 CapitalCMO ORBIE Award

Award recognizes top marketing leaders driving innovation, brand impact, and executive excellence across the Capital region

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global professional services firm serving the commercial and government sectors, today announced that Joy Jarrett, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), has been named a 2026 CapitalCMO Global ORBIE Award winner, one of the region's highest honors recognizing excellence in marketing leadership and business impact. The award was presented at the CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards ceremony held July 24 at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner.

The CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards honor senior marketing executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and business impact across the Capital region. Winners are selected through an independent, peer-driven process led by prior ORBIE recipients, reflecting the respect and recognition of fellow C-suite leaders across industries.

"Joy is an extraordinary leader whose vision has helped shape Guidehouse into one of the fastest-growing and most recognized firms in our industry," said Scott McIntyre, CEO, Guidehouse. "She has elevated marketing and communications into a strategic growth function, strengthening our brand, sharpening our market position, and helping unify how we tell the Guidehouse story. This recognition reflects the significant impact she has made on our business and the firm we continue to build."

As CMO, Jarrett leads Guidehouse's enterprise marketing, brand, communications, and go-to-market strategy. Under her leadership, the Marketing & Communications organization has evolved from a traditional support function into a strategic growth engine supporting the firm's expansion, transformation, and market differentiation. She helped architect and activate a unified brand platform that supported Guidehouse's evolution from a 1,500-person public sector consultancy in 2018 into an 18,000-person global professional services firm serving both commercial and government clients.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from fellow marketing leaders across the Capital region," said Jarrett. "This award reflects the collective efforts of an exceptional team and the opportunity we've had to help shape Guidehouse's growth story over the past several years. Together, we've built a brand that reflects who we are, differentiates us in the market, and supports our mission of helping clients navigate complexity and achieve meaningful outcomes."

Jarrett's recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Guidehouse as the firm continues to expand its capabilities as a leading global professional services firm and build its reputation among clients and talent. Through brand transformation, digital modernization, thought leadership, and integrated marketing programs, Jarrett aligns marketing and communications to business strategy and long-term growth.

The CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards are part of the Inspire Leadership Network, which includes more than 50 regional C-suite communities and hosts annual ORBIE recognition programs for CIOs, CISOs, CMOs, and other executive leaders. CapitalCMO is led by an Advisory Board of CMOs from prominent organizations in the Capital area who set the direction for events, membership, and annual Awards program. Jarrett is a founding member of the Board.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. www.guidehouse.com

Cecile Fradkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse