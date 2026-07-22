Guidehouse Names New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer

Kelly Hernandez joins as CFO and Stuart Brown is appointed CXO, advancing the firm's next phase of growth and AI-enabled transformation

MCLEAN, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global professional services firm serving the commercial and government sectors, has added two strategic executives to its leadership team with the appointment of Kelly Hernandez as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Stuart Brown as Chief Transformation Officer (CXO), a newly created executive role. Together, they will support the firm's continued investment in growth, technology, and AI-enabled transformation.

As CFO, Hernandez will oversee Guidehouse's global finance organization and help guide the firm's long-term business strategy, operational performance, and growth initiatives.

"Guidehouse has built a strong reputation for serving clients in some of the world's most complex environments," said Hernandez. "I'm excited to join the firm at a time of continued growth and investment, and I look forward to helping strengthen the financial foundation and operational discipline that will support the next phase of Guidehouse's success."

Hernandez joins Guidehouse from Clark Construction Group, where she served as CFO. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Leidos, including Group CFO and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, supporting strategic growth, financial performance, and investor engagement.

"Kelly brings a unique combination of financial expertise, operational leadership, and strategic perspective," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Her experience leading organizations through growth and transformation will be invaluable as we continue investing in our business, expanding our capabilities, and creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders."

In the new CXO role, Brown will lead Guidehouse's AI-enabled transformation strategy and help accelerate innovation across the firm's operations, delivery model, and client services. The appointment represents the next phase of Guidehouse's $1.5 billion investment in AI and reflects the continued evolution of its operating model—from technology as enablement to technology as a driver of enterprise value.

"Stu has been instrumental in shaping our technology strategy and positioning Guidehouse for the future," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "This role will create a more unified direction across the firm as clients across highly regulated industries move from experimentation to measurable results. Stu has the vision and experience to lead that effort."

Brown joined Guidehouse in January 2025 and helped build the foundation for the firm's expanding AI, cloud, and platform capabilities. In his new role, he will further integrate technology, talent, and industry expertise to advance Guidehouse's AI-enabled delivery model, strengthen strategic ecosystem partnerships, and help clients accelerate transformation, modernize operations, and realize value faster.

"Everyone is racing to unlock AI's potential, but in the industries we serve, success requires more than innovation alone," said Brown. "It requires the ability to deliver outcomes in complex environments while keeping systems secure, governed, and trusted. By combining deep industry expertise, engineering talent, and independent oversight, Guidehouse is uniquely positioned to help clients move forward with confidence."

These leadership appointments reflect Guidehouse's continued investment in the talent, capabilities, and delivery model needed to help leaders across business and government navigate complexity and achieve lasting results.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future.

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SOURCE Guidehouse