Guidehouse releases 2026 Patient Support Programs Trends

Annual report shows impact of reimbursement and policy challenges, uneven AI adoption, and a shift toward hybrid and insourced HUB models

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global professional services firm serving the commercial and government sectors, has released the latest edition of its annual Patient Support Programs Trends. This year's report suggests that programs are being transformed by continued affordability challenges, evolving regulations, and rapid advances in digital technology.

The 2026 Patient Support Programs (PSP) Trends report tracks how patient support programs are being implemented and used. The most utilized programs this year include:

Copay assistance programs (80%) Patient affordability programs and temporary assistance (71%) Dedicated account support (69%) Technical capabilities (49%) Product and patient education (35%)

"Patient support programs play a critical role in improving affordability, supporting provider reimbursement, and educating patients about their treatment," said Douglas R. Martin, MD, Guidehouse's Global Life Sciences Leader. "This year's report reflects an industry that is committed to patient access and working diligently to adapt its programs to a complex business environment."

While PSPs remain essential to helping patients start and stay on therapy, leaders are rethinking how these services are delivered. Survey results found a 23-point decrease in the number of leaders who are utilizing third-party HUB services, as manufacturers bring more services in-house to gain greater influence over the patient journey and the massive amount of data it generates.

Regulatory shifts are also requiring leaders to change how they provide services. Only 14% of respondents to Guidehouse's survey say they feel "very prepared" to adapt their affordability programs to policies brought on by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, including Medicare price-setting, a redesign of Medicare Part D coverage, and a cap of out-of-pocket spending.

These programs are also being impacted by the expansion of health plan copay accumulator/maximizer programs and new regulations requiring pharmacy benefit managers to fully pass on rebates to health plans. Sixty-five percent of leaders say copay accumulator and maximizer programs are disruptive to the patient journey, and that helping patients with them has become a significant operational bottleneck.

Looking toward the future, leaders point to AI and automation solutions for reimbursement support—including prior authorization, benefits investigation, and benefits verification—as the most impactful services in improving both patient and provider experiences. This is a throughline of the report, as pharmaceutical leaders say they're dedicating an increasing amount of time and resources to improving payer relations and facilitating access to treatment.

Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The firm's Life Sciences practice includes a dedicated team of PSP operational and strategic experts who partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop, execute, and optimize product strategies that support the delivery of life-changing treatments for patients worldwide.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse