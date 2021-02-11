Guidehouse Earns 2nd Consecutive Top Revenue Cycle Management Consultants Rating, 2021 Black Book Healthcare Advisory Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top revenue cycle management consultants, as collected from nearly 2,000 healthcare providers and payers rating advisory outcomes, client experiences and satisfaction. In total, 45 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted between September 2020 and January 2021.

Guidehouse, a Veritas Capital portfolio company, was scored highest collectively among RCM advisory firms by 1,430 Hospitals, Health Delivery and Inpatient Provider Systems; 227 Physician Groups and Outpatient Ancillaries; and 139 Payors, Health Insurers, and Health Plans.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures client satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image.

Other revenue cycle management advisory firms that received qualifying matrix survey scores include IBM Consulting, Harmony Healthcare, Leidos, Blue & Company, Huron Consulting, The Advisory Board, ECG Management Consulting, KPMG and Impact Advisors. The complete ranking is available at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/it-consultants-and-advisors.

"Innovative RCM consultative approaches (proved by the expert and customized outcomes of Guidehouse, emphasize healthcare consumer engagement, culture changes in technologies, actionable financial and claims analytics) are producing very motivated provider and payer organizations as they move from volume to value," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Many providers are not succeeding linearly through the transition towards alternative payment models and do not have the expertise internally, thus the meteoric rise in the demand for experienced RCM consultative engagements in 2021."

Projections from input of nearly 2,000 provider and payers polled in the Black Book recent survey indicate the value-based care and RCM sector is expected to exceed a CAGR of 30% and reach $4.8 billion by 2025.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the consultants and advisory firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

