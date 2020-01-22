Guidehouse Earns Perfect Score In 2020 Corporate Equality Index

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, proudly announced that it received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Guidehouse joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"Guidehouse is proud of our commitment to the Human Rights Campaign and to earn this recognition from the HRC. Our values are foundational to our culture and our identity in the market," said Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse CEO. "Achieving a perfect score is an inspiring accomplishment for our organization. We are committed to leading the way for LGBTQ equality by identifying best practices and exploring innovative ideas that continue to make us an employer of choice for LGBTQ professionals and allies."

Following a decade of CEI perfect scores earned by Navigant, which the company acquired in 2019, Guidehouse continues to create awareness, understanding, and an appreciation for its progressive work environment through programs championed by the Out Professionals Employee Network (OPEN), the company's employee resource group dedicated to diversity, inclusion, and equality for the LGTBQ community.

"I am proud and excited that Guidehouse earned a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, which demonstrates that our corporate protections, benefits, policies, programs, culture, and community involvement advance LGBTQ workplace diversity and inclusion," said Jeremias Alvarez, partner in the national security sector and OPEN co-chair. "At Guidehouse, we are focused on taking action and fostering an inclusive culture that makes everyone feel like they belong."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices, and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Guidehouse's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com .

