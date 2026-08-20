Guidehouse Expands India Presence with New Hub in Hyderabad

New location increases access to strong talent market and supports plans to create more than 1,000 new roles across managed services, technology, and digital transformation

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global professional services firm, has opened a new hub in Hyderabad, India, marking a significant milestone in the firm's ongoing growth across the region as well as its commitment to building career pathways for professionals in high-demand managed services and technology fields.

"Our expansion into Hyderabad reflects the confidence we have in India's talent, innovation ecosystem, and long-term role in Guidehouse's growth," said Ali Bokhari, Partner and Global Managed Services Leader, Guidehouse. "This location is an investment in our people, our clients, and the future of our global delivery model."

Hyderabad's reputation as a leading technology and business center, combined with its strong academic ecosystem and pipeline of skilled talent, makes it a natural fit for Guidehouse's continued growth in India. Guidehouse plans to hire more than 1,000 new professionals over the next 12 months in managed services, technology, analytics, and digital transformation, with a focus on supporting healthcare and financial services clients. The new hub is designed for seamless collaboration, secure operations, and scalable client delivery.

"The Hyderabad hub gives us greater capacity to deliver technology-enabled managed services at scale, while continuing to help clients improve operations, accelerate transformation, and create sustained value," said Vinay Singh, Partner and Managed Services & Technology Lead, India, Guidehouse. "By combining advanced analytics, automation, and deep domain expertise, we are strengthening the way we support clients across industries and markets."

With a presence now spanning Chennai, Trivandrum, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, Guidehouse continues to expand its capabilities to support complex client projects in highly regulated markets. Employees contribute to work that helps businesses and government organizations transform operations, strengthen resilience, and achieve lasting outcomes, while benefiting from professional development programs, international collaboration opportunities, and dynamic career pathways. Guidehouse employees also participate in volunteer initiatives focused on education, sustainability, and social impact in local communities.

"Hyderabad offers an exceptional combination of talent, innovation, and business momentum," said Mahendra Singh Rawat, Partner and Country Head, India, Guidehouse. "As our fourth city presence in India, this new hub reinforces our commitment to the region and creates new opportunities for both our people and our clients around the world."

Combining deep industry and regulatory expertise with AI-enabled delivery and operational excellence, Guidehouse works alongside clients to turn bold ideas into solutions that transform industries, strengthen communities, and drive meaningful impact worldwide.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

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