Guidehouse Insight Calls Budderfly "A Top Challenger In The Market" Within Their Leaderboard: Energy as a Service

In the past 2 years, players in the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market have made significant strides in developing and executing solutions, expanding into new geographic markets and customer verticals, and developing new business models such as white-labeled EaaS platforms. The Leaderboard addresses the competitive landscape for EaaS solutions and how well different companies are positioned to address customer needs. The criteria by which vendors are compared in this report include:

Vision

Go-to-Market Strategy

Partnerships

Technology

Geographic Reach

Sales, Marketing, and Distribution

Track Record

Project Portfolio Breadth

Pricing

Staying Power

This year, Budderfly's customizable energy-saving options for community centers , colleges , commercial properties , convenience stores , healthcare and assisted living , restaurants , public schools , and other facilities, rated the highest in the Challenger quadrant above Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and Trane Technologies.

"Budderfly distinguishes itself from other Energy-as-a-Service providers by simplifying contracts, taking ownership of our customers' energy bills, and providing an effortless energy efficiency approach that eliminates the need for any out-of-pocket capital expenditures," said Al Sporer, Vice President, Sales, Budderfly. "We are proud to be recognized as the fastest-growing challenger by Guidehouse Insights for our unique managed energy service model that is not only saving our customers money by optimizing their energy use but also protecting our environment for future generations."

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique EnergyCloud™ Energy Efficiency as a Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more—that span more than 20 savings categories.



Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyInc.

