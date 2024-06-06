Guidehouse Insights Estimates by 2034, Most Buses Sold Globally Will Have an Electric Powertrain

Passenger transport is regarded as a clear opportunity for decarbonization

BOULDER, Colo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for heavy electric buses over the next 10 years. It presents analyses for the overall bus market segmented into three categories: transit buses, long-distance buses, and school buses.

Mass passenger transport is a fundamental necessity in every part of the world, and buses have historically provided much of the necessary capacity and will likely continue to do so. They also offer a simple yet highly effective decarbonization lever via electrification. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, by 2034, most buses sold globally will have an electric powertrain, with battery electric (BE) being by far the most common type of non-internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain in use.

"Buses play a fundamental role in global society, enabling both economic development and social mobility," says Oliver Dixon, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Given the clear case for and likely ease of transition to EV technology in this segment, 10 years to market primacy might seem a pessimistic outlook. However, while some low hanging fruit can be exploited in the near term, decarbonizing the entire bus segment is challenged by issues related to cost and vehicle longevity."

While the adoption of BE buses—most notably in the transit and school bus segments—is already well underway and developing momentum, the outlook for fuel cell (FC) buses is far less assured, as a function of both cost and appropriateness.

The global bus market is a mature one, but the same may not be said for the electric bus market. Passenger transport is regarded as a clear opportunity for decarbonization, and interest in non-internal combustion engine alternative propulsion methods has been developing over the last decade, according to the report.

The report, The Global Electric Bus Market, examines the global market for BE and FC buses. Analyses are presented for both sales and adoption rates for the transit, long-distance, and school bus segments globally and by region. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

