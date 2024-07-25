Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global DER Analytics Spending Will Grow to Nearly $17 Billion by 2033

As investments in renewable energy accelerate, there is growing recognition of the unrealized potential and untapped value of DER

BOULDER, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines distributed energy resources (DER) analytics across three main technology categories: DER monitoring analytics (solar and storage performance monitoring), utility analytics, and EV planning.

As investments in renewable energy accelerate across the globe, there is growing recognition of the unrealized potential and untapped value underlying behind-the-meter (BTM) DER assets. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global DER analytics software and services spending is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2024 to $16.7 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.

"As investment in this software and technology increases, the main question for utilities is how to determine where DER are being implemented behind the meter, whether rooftop solar, storage, or EV chargers," says Francesco Radicati, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Using data generated by AMI 2.0 infrastructure or by home energy management reports, software vendors are able to identify usage patterns that indicate an EV charger or rooftop photovoltaic array has been installed and let the utility design demand side management programs or tariffs to encourage charging at off-peak hours, to preserve grid assets and prevent overloading the grid."

The true value of DER analytics comes from its multidirectional nature: homeowners benefit from increased energy awareness and affordability, utilities benefit from enhanced situational awareness and peak demand management, and asset owners benefit from greater bankability and performance. However, vendors and utilities must contend with data privacy laws, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which are becoming more common, according to the report.

The report, Holistic DER Analytics, covers the three main branches of holistic DER analytics: DER monitoring analytics in both residential and commercial and industrial settings, utility analytics, and EV planning. Based on interviews with industry stakeholders, it discusses relevant trends in each technology category and presents revenue analyses for all world regions. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Holistic DER Analytics, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

