Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Automated Public Transit Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of Nearly 50% by 2033

Market drivers include workforce reductions, safety benefits, cost savings and accessibility

BOULDER, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the global market for automation in rubber-tire on-road transit operations.

Vehicle automation has been a lofty goal for decades, and the subject of intense investment and research by developers who want to make this futuristic technology commonplace. Now, in the light duty vehicle (LDV) market, fully driverless vehicles are beginning to emerge in certain cities and markets. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the automated public transit market is expected to expand from 315 vehicles sold worldwide in 2024 to 11,518 vehicles sold in 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.1%.

"While automated public transit is still in the nascent stages of market development, it is expected to see significant growth over the next decade," says Jake Foose, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Automated public transit offers many of the advantages of LDV automation along with a few significant additional benefits."

The often more limited operational design domain (ODD) of transit means fewer exceptions to interrupt the vehicle. Transit vehicles also typically follow lower speed routes, potentially reducing harm in the event of a crash, especially where smaller, shuttle-type buses are used. Additionally, automation has the potential to solve many of the staffing issues transit agencies currently face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing drivers to be trained more to focus on passengers' riding experience and serve higher density routes.

Transit also poses new challenges in deploying automation technology. Transit operations are usually governed by additional rules and regulations compared with private drivers on the road. In addition, transit operations are substantial undertakings, and adding an automated vehicle to the mix is not a simple process, involving upfront costs as well as significant logistic issues, according to the report.

The report, Automated Public Transit, provides automated public transit market analyses, a deep dive into the drivers and barriers to adoption, and an industry value chain analysis. It provides sales and revenue estimates for transit automation segmented into the two main vehicle sizes for the 10-year period from 2024-2033. These analyses are further segmented by region and use case. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

