Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Commercial Building Automation Controls Will Grow to Nearly $51 Billion by 2033

Demand grows as organizations aim to reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint

BOULDER, Colo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the commercial building automation controls market, globally.

By automating technologies such as HVAC, lighting, fire and life safety, and security and access controls, building owners and facility managers have realized they can achieve benefits such as more efficient energy consumption, increased response times to emergencies, and a healthier occupant environment. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, revenue attributed to commercial building automation controls is expected to increase from $32.9 billion in 2024 to $50.9 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

"The demand for commercial building automation controls has been growing over the past decade as organizations aim to reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The latest advances in building technologies have facilitated the ability to connect and manage all building systems through a single interface that enables real-time communication and automates responses to changes in the building environment."

The transition by organizations worldwide toward smart, integrated systems has accelerated in recent years due to factors such as energy price volatility, sustainability stakeholder pressures, legislative obligations, and the need to optimize space utilization. In addition, commercial building automation technology vendors have been able to develop smart systems paired with open communications protocols that can seamlessly integrate into third-party building management systems and allow for easier and faster deployment of automated technologies. The combination of increased customer demand with more easily integrated technologies has resulted in a growing market size for commercial building automation controls, according to the report.

The report, Commercial Building Automation Controls, provides a comprehensive analysis of the commercial building automation controls market, covering the trends, drivers, and barriers that have shaped its evolution in recent years. Additionally, it presents a 10-year analysis, offering insights into the future trajectory of the market across five global regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), four technology segments (HVAC controls, lighting controls, fire and life safety controls, security and access controls), and eight commercial building types (office, retail, education, healthcare, hotels and restaurants, institutional/assembly, warehouse, transport). An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

