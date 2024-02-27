Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Energy as a Service (EaaS) Will Grow to Nearly $155 Billion by 2033

Market drivers include fluctuating energy prices & supply instability and stringent regulations

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the market for energy as a service (EaaS) vendors globally.

In the ever-evolving landscape of energy solutions, EaaS has experienced substantial growth in demand over the past 5 years. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global EaaS market is expected to grow from $15.5 billion in 2023 to $154.9 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%.

"To thrive in today's competitive market, EaaS vendors have been compelled to diversify their product portfolios," says Krystal Maxwell, research director with Guidehouse Insights. "This diversification involves not just expanding their offerings but also forging strategic alliances and partnerships that can allow them to stay abreast of the latest processes to deliver seamless installations and tailor-made solutions for their clients."

EaaS vendors have witnessed growth propelled by technological innovations and rising demand for more flexible, sustainable energy solutions. Enhanced resilience has remained a pivotal driver for EaaS as organizations globally look at strategies to mitigate the risks posed by unpredictable grid conditions and volatile energy prices. Furthermore, stringent legislative changes and mounting stakeholder pressures have significantly influenced organizational decisions. EaaS has emerged as a reliable solution for companies to meet their sustainability targets and bolster their eco-friendliness. Additionally, in times of heightened inflation and interest rates, EaaS is seen as a compelling alternative for organizations keen on maintaining their CAPEX, according to the report.

The report, Energy as a Service, aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the EaaS market, covering the trends, drivers, and barriers that have shaped its evolution in recent years. Additionally, it presents an 11-year analysis, offering insights into the future trajectory of the EaaS market across five global regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), three technology segments (building efficiency, onsite energy supply, and energy flexibility solutions), and two client types (commercial and institutional). An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

