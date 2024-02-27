Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Energy as a Service (EaaS) Will Grow to Nearly $155 Billion by 2033

Guidehouse Insights

27 Feb, 2024, 05:15 ET

Market drivers include fluctuating energy prices & supply instability and stringent regulations

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the market for energy as a service (EaaS) vendors globally.

In the ever-evolving landscape of energy solutions, EaaS has experienced substantial growth in demand over the past 5 years. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global EaaS market is expected to grow from $15.5 billion in 2023 to $154.9 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%.

"To thrive in today's competitive market, EaaS vendors have been compelled to diversify their product portfolios," says Krystal Maxwell, research director with Guidehouse Insights. "This diversification involves not just expanding their offerings but also forging strategic alliances and partnerships that can allow them to stay abreast of the latest processes to deliver seamless installations and tailor-made solutions for their clients."

EaaS vendors have witnessed growth propelled by technological innovations and rising demand for more flexible, sustainable energy solutions. Enhanced resilience has remained a pivotal driver for EaaS as organizations globally look at strategies to mitigate the risks posed by unpredictable grid conditions and volatile energy prices. Furthermore, stringent legislative changes and mounting stakeholder pressures have significantly influenced organizational decisions. EaaS has emerged as a reliable solution for companies to meet their sustainability targets and bolster their eco-friendliness. Additionally, in times of heightened inflation and interest rates, EaaS is seen as a compelling alternative for organizations keen on maintaining their CAPEX, according to the report.

The report, Energy as a Service, aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the EaaS market, covering the trends, drivers, and barriers that have shaped its evolution in recent years. Additionally, it presents an 11-year analysis, offering insights into the future trajectory of the EaaS market across five global regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), three technology segments (building efficiency, onsite energy supply, and energy flexibility solutions), and two client types (commercial and institutional). An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Energy as a Service, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

