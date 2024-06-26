Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Residential Smart Water Meters will Grow to $5.5 Billion by 2033

Market driven by technological advances, rising demand for water conservation, and regulation

BOULDER, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the market for residential smart water meters.

The market is expected to experience global growth, which will directly benefit utilities, customers, and smart meter manufacturers. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global value of the smart water meter market is expected to be $3.1 billion in 2024, and is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% to $5.5 billion in 2033.

"Smart water meter technology has increasingly appealed to water utilities looking to reduce costs and manage water usage as the demand for water conservation rises," says Bitania Yemane, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The AI-powered platforms are reshaping how meter technology is quickly and effectively processing data collection for billing, while identifying potential issues."

A rising demand in water conservation is driving the market for smart water meters as shifting climate patterns result in water scarcity and severe droughts in arid regions. While barriers to smart water meters remain—including privacy and security issues and high initial investment costs—urbanization and emerging automatic meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solutions will drive the market over the next decade. Industry players wanting to increase adoption must implement strong security measures while investing in high end communication networks, according to the report.

The report, Residential Smart Water Meters, analyzes the global market for smart water meters, segmented by two product types: AMR and AMI. It provides an analysis of the market issues, including business cases, opportunities, and implementation challenges, associated with smart water meters. Global market analyses for revenue, broken out by segment and region, extend through 2033. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

