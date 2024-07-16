Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Water Efficient Technologies Will Grow to $15.6 Billion by 2033

Product standards are a major driver for the adoption of water efficient building technologies

BOULDER, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for water efficient building technologies in commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings.

Water conservation is growing in importance as climate change intensifies water scarcity and expanded access to water in developing regions increases demand. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global revenue from water efficient technologies in C&I buildings is expected to grow from an estimated $8.9 billion in 2024 to $15.6 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

"Water efficient fixtures, appliances, and other technologies for C&I buildings reduce the amount of water used for specific tasks or reduce water waste to ease demands on municipal water utilities and wastewater treatment facilities," says Wendy Davis, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These technologies can also reduce charges for water supply and wastewater treatment for building owners, increase a building's resilience to water scarcity, contribute to an organization's sustainability goals, and in some cases, mitigate the risk of water damage to a building."

Product standards, including regulations, product labels, and product certification programs, are increasing the adoption of water efficient building technologies, as are government and private sector sustainability goals and voluntary building certification programs. However, market growth is limited by factors such as the underpricing of water, the importance of water to human health and sanitation, unintended consequences of increased water efficiency, negative impressions of product performance, and long product replacement cycles, according to the report.

The report, Water Efficiency, analyzes the global market for five water efficient C&I building technologies: faucets and taps, toilets and urinals, showerheads, leak detection systems, and irrigation controllers. The study analyzes market drivers and barriers, and issues recommendations to industry stakeholders for growing this market. Revenue analyses through 2033 are segmented by technology, global region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), and C&I building type (office, retail, education, healthcare, hotels and restaurants, institutional/assembly, warehouse, transport, industrial). An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Water Efficiency, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

