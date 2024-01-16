Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Net-Zero Building Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 77% by 2032

Market growth largely due to the implementation of net-zero building codes by national and state governments across Europe and North America

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the global market for net-zero commercial buildings.

The market for net-zero commercial buildings is expected to grow dramatically over the next decade, largely due to the implementation of net-zero building codes by national and state governments across Europe and North America. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the number of net-zero buildings around the world is estimated to be nearly 500 in 2023 and is expected to rise to over 78,000 by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76.6%.

"Today, the term net-zero building commonly refers to buildings with either net-zero energy or net-zero emissions; however, the industry is generally moving toward a definition comprising elements of both, including energy efficiency, use of renewable energy, and limited emissions," says Hannah Bastian, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Both private and public building owners are beginning to develop commitments and plans for achieving net-zero in their building portfolios, in preparation for future regulations as well as in response to growing pressure from their employees, customers, boards, and constituents."

While mandatory regulations and voluntary commitments are major drivers for this market, many barriers exist that will keep the growth of net-zero buildings modest for most of the next decade. For one, while net-zero buildings are technically feasible, they can be difficult and costly to achieve, especially for existing buildings. Achieving a net-zero building requires a breadth of expertise in fields such as energy efficiency, passive design, building systems engineering, carbon accounting, regulatory and voluntary requirements, and renewable energy procurement. Fortunately, many established players in the market are responding to these barriers by developing specific products and services to help commercial building owners develop and implement a strategy for reaching their net-zero goals, according to the report.

The report, Net-Zero Commercial Buildings, evaluates the market for net-zero buildings from 2023 to 2032. It discusses key drivers and barriers and provides an overview of the types of companies that are developing net-zero advisory solutions for commercial building owners. The analyses in this report estimate the number of net-zero buildings over a 10-year period, segmented by global region, building type, construction type, and owner type. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Net-Zero Commercial Buildings, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights