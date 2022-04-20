Guidehouse Insights Estimates Green Construction Materials Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of Nearly 20% Through 2031

Most impactful efforts in the coming decade involve changes in construction materials such as cement, steel, aluminum, glass, and wood



BOULDER, Colo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the growth of green, low-embodied carbon construction materials and catalogs the numerous techniques the construction industry is using to decarbonize.

Efforts to decarbonize construction and reduce embodied carbon involve many individual initiatives implemented throughout the construction value chain, which is still in the early stages of substantially reducing carbon emissions. Reductions of embodied carbon—the emissions associated with constructing the building—are starting to have a meaningful impact now and are expected to increase in the later part of the decade. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global revenue for green construction materials is $5.8 billion in 2022 and will likely grow more than five-fold to $29.2 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

"Unlike efforts to reduce operational carbon emissions that show reduced fuel and energy bills in a matter of months, reducing embodied carbon emissions involves applying accounting and engineering principles to estimate the impacts of past, present, and future activities," says William Hughes, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "A growing number of participants in the construction value chain are embracing these efforts."

The most impactful foreseen efforts involve changes in construction materials, such as cement, steel, aluminum, glass, and wood. The carbon emissions associated with the life cycles of these materials—mining, refining, processing, and demolition—collectively produce about the same carbon emissions as all operational emissions from buildings, according to the report.

The report, Building Construction Decarbonization, examines the growth of green, low-embodied carbon construction materials. It leverages Guidehouse Insights reports based on the Global Building Stock Database for 4Q21, applies information on standard construction practices in different regions, and includes information from vendors, trade associations, and construction companies. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

